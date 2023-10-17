Fair Brings Ontario's Universities Together Under One Roof this Weekend

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Get ready for the annual Ontario Universities' Fair (OUF) this weekend. This year's fair, which brings Ontario's universities together under one roof, will be held on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22, from 10 am to 5 pm daily at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

As Canada's largest educational fair, the free, 2-day event will give students and parents the opportunity to speak with representatives from Ontario's universities about programs, courses, campus life, residence, internships, scholarships, admissions, financial aid and more to help them decide which university and program is the right fit for them.

"This fair is designed to help students make informed decisions about their academic journey," shares Steve Orsini, President and CEO, Council of Ontario Universities. "It is a great opportunity for students to connect with Ontario universities to help guide them through the selection and application process and enable them to successfully embark on their post secondary path."

While pre-registration is not required for the event, students are encouraged to register for an OUEvents Pass before the event. With an OUEvents Pass, students will receive event reminders with important information and can visit booths as soon as they arrive at the OUF. The OUEvents Pass also allows students to easily share their contact information with the universities they are interested in. In addition, students will receive helpful information from universities, including updates on open houses, scholarships, athletics and more. To register for an OUEvents Pass, visit: www.ontariouniversitiesevents.ca/ouf .

For those looking for more opportunities to connect with Ontario's universities, they will also be travelling across the province throughout October and November, hosting in-person Regional Fairs at local high schools and venues. To learn more about the Regional Fairs, visit: www.ontariouniversitiesevents.ca/regional .

Additionally, Ontario's universities will offer a free virtual Information Session on November 22. To learn more about the virtual Information Session, visit: www.ontariouniversitiesevents.ca/virtual .

For more information about these events, visit www.ontariouniversitiesevents.ca and follow along on social media (X: @OntarioUnis, and Instagram: @ontariouniversities).

About the Council of Ontario Universities (COU)

The Council of Ontario Universities (COU) provides a forum for Ontario's universities to collaborate and advocate in support of their shared mission to the benefit and prosperity of students, communities and the province of Ontario.

SOURCE Council of Ontario Universities

For further information: Media contact, Deanna Underwood, Manager, Communications and Events, Ontario Universities' Application Centre, 519-823-1940 x 6246, [email protected]