Canada's Largest University Fair Happening This Weekend - Get All Your Questions Answered About Ontario Universities

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - This weekend, Ontario's universities will welcome thousands of students, along with their parents and supporters, for the annual Ontario Universities' Fair (OUF) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building. The OUF runs on Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

"For students considering their next steps, the Ontario Universities' Fair is the perfect place to explore options, ask questions and picture themselves at university," says Steve Orsini, President and CEO of the Council of Ontario Universities. "The energy is always remarkable – it's a showcase of choice, opportunity and the vital role universities play in shaping Ontario's next generation of leaders. There truly is no better event than the OUF to help students connect with universities as they begin their academic journey."

As Canada's largest educational fair, the free 2-day event is designed for anyone exploring university opportunities in Ontario. Students and supporters can attend presentations and connect with university representatives to learn about programs, scholarships, residences, co-ops, admission and more – everything they need to help them find the right fit.

"The Ontario Universities' Fair is an incredible opportunity for students to learn more about how Ontario's world-class universities can equip them with the skills they need to thrive in their future careers," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "From program requirements to work-integrated learning opportunities, I encourage students and families to connect with our institutions and start planning your future at Canada's largest educational fair."

Pre-registration for the OUF is not required, but students are encouraged to sign up for an OUEvents Pass. The OUEvents Pass allows students to quickly and easily connect with the universities of their choice, so the universities can send them tailored information. To register for the OUEvents Pass, visit: www.ouevents.ca/ouf.

Due to high demand, the OUF Exhibit Hall has expanded to make it easier for attendees to find the university booths they wish to visit. Multi-faith and quiet spaces will be available, and a smudging ceremony, offered by the Aboriginal Post-Secondary Information Program and open to all, will take place each day at 10:30 am.

Those with accessibility needs can visit www.ouevents.ca/accessibility to request accommodations. Closed captioning will be available in presentation rooms, and American Sign Language interpreters will be on site.

Can't make it to the OUF? There are more opportunities to connect with Ontario's universities at the Ontario Universities' Regional Fairs. Until October 17, universities will be travelling across the province, hosting in-person events at local high schools and community venues. To find a Regional Fair near you, visit: www.ouevents.ca/regional.

The universities will also offer a free Ontario Universities' Information Sessions virtual event on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm (ET), where students can learn about the universities of their choice and ask questions – from the comfort of home. To learn more, visit: www.ouevents.ca/virtual.

For more information, visit www.ouevents.ca and follow us on social media (X: @OntarioUnis, Facebook: @OntarioUnis and Instagram: @OntarioUniversities).

The Council of Ontario Universities is a leading, forward-looking organization championing and advancing the role of Ontario Universities in promoting student success, fostering community economic development, driving research and innovation, and creating high value-added jobs and growth.

