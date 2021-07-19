MONTREAL, July 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Facturation.net, a member of the Purkinje Group, the leading medical billing company in Quebec, has announced the acquisition of Les services informatiques F.M.P. Inc., one of the largest providers of digital solutions in the field in Quebec.

"We are pleased to announce that the Les services informatiques F.M.P. team is now part of the Purkinje Group. Some bright talents will be joining us so that we can continue innovating in the medical billing field and offering top-quality service to all of our customers," stated François Carignan, President and CEO of Facturation.net. Their high level of expertise in medical billing services will be an asset for us in strengthening our leadership position with physicians and medical billing agencies.

The addition of physicians billing the RAMQ through Les services informatiques F.M.P. confirms Facturation.net's position as the number one choice for general practitioners and 26 medical specialties.

"We are optimistic about joining the Facturation.net team to provide innovative medical billing solutions," confirmed F.M.P.'s directors, who remain part of the Purkinje Group. The two companies are partnering to achieve their common goal, which is to simplify the everyday operations of physicians and medical billing agencies. F.M.P.'s current customers will continue to work with the same billing experts and can count on the same quality of service.

About Facturation.net

A Canadian company whose head offices are located in Quebec City, Facturation.net has been responsible for medical billing and has been simplifying the everyday operations of general practitioners and specialists for over 35 years. Facturation.net has become the leader in its field thanks to its easy-to-use solution and its teams of competent, dedicated experts. Facturation.net provides general practitioners and specialists with peace of mind when it comes to medical billing.

About F.M.P.

F.M.P. is a Quebec company whose head offices are located in Montreal. Working since 1990 as a software provider recognized by the RAMQ and as a Quebec medical billing agency, FMP offers a fully personalized, customized approach. F.M.P. is also affiliated with the Doctors Billing Services (D.B.S.) billing agency, which also offers medical billing services, and which will join the Purkinje Group.

