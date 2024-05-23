Facing the Power Crunch: Tech Developers Push for More Efficient Hardware Amidst AI Boom

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – In order to power the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, behind the scenes there's going to need a lot more investment and… power. This is because cloud based services, especially those fuelling new AI capabilities, requires lots and lots of power, which is allowing contractors to cash in on building rooms containing power management equipment. But while the demand for more AI solutions is set to threaten the world's electricity grids according to Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, tech developers are working diligently to make hardware more efficient and to service this surging demand, with several developments recently announced by tech companies including: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTC: AVAI), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALAB).

The article continued: According to Research and Markets, the Global Data Center Infrastructure Market alone is expected to nearly hit US$6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.58%. Analysts at Exactitude Consultancy are also projecting the Global Data Centre Market as a whole, will reach US$536.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.72%.

Avant Technologies Engages Wired4Tech to Evaluate the Performance of Next Generation AI Server Technology

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and enabler of AI infrastructure technology, today announced its engagement with Wired4Tech, a renowned AI infrastructure consulting firm.

As part of its existing technology services agreement with Wired4Tech, Avant Technologies has engaged Wired4Tech to conduct comprehensive performance benchmarking of a next-generation AI cloud server that Avant is evaluating for future use in its AI data center cloud infrastructure.

Wired4Tech's performance benchmarking will encompass a range of crucial metrics, including response time, throughput, CPU and memory usage, disk I/O, network latency, and error rates. These metrics are essential for assessing the server's ability to handle complex AI workloads efficiently and reliably. Additionally, Wired4Tech will measure the server's power consumption and anticipated cost savings.

Response time will be evaluated to measure the speed at which the server responds to various actions, providing insight into its overall responsiveness. Throughput analysis will assess the server's data transfer capabilities, considering factors such as file size, cached or uncached content, and available network bandwidth.

Furthermore, CPU and memory usage will be closely monitored to gauge the server's processing power and memory management efficiency. Disk I/O performance will be evaluated to ensure smooth data access and storage operations, while network latency measurements will provide valuable information on the server's communication speed with external systems.

"We are excited to engage Wired4Tech to benchmark the performance of an innovative, next-generation AI server," said William Hisey, Chief Executive Officer, at Avant Technologies. "By conducting rigorous benchmark testing of this promising server technology, we expect to validate its expected performance and cost-saving benefits."

The results of the benchmark testing will enable Avant Technologies to further execute on its AI infrastructure business strategy.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at: https://equity-insider.com/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), a leading global semiconductor company with Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments, showcased its latest end-to-end compute and software capabilities for Microsoft customers and developers, that utilize AMD solutions such as AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators, ROCm open software, Ryzen AI processors and software, and Alveo MA35D media accelerators. By using these, Microsoft is able to provide a powerful suite of tools for AI-based deployments across numerous markets.

"The AMD Instinct MI300X and ROCm software stack is powering the Azure OpenAI Chat GPT 3.5 and 4 services, which are some of the world's most demanding AI workloads," said Victor Peng, president, AMD. "With the general availability of the new VMs from Azure, AI customers have broader access to MI300X to deliver high-performance and efficient solutions for AI applications."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), global leader in developing and supporting software, services, devices and solutions, announced new computers called "Copilot+" PCS, with the company's AI tech directly into them, serving to further boost the race among tech giants to push out AI tools to the public. According to CEO Satya Nadella at an event at Microsoft's headquarters prior to its annual Build conference, adding computer chips tailored to run AI technology to its PCs and tablets will make AI tools and features run faster than if the technology runs through an internet connect, as most chatbots today run.

However, Microsoft is also continuing its efforts to expand cloud-computing services in East Africa, by announcing it is partnering with UAE-based AI firm G42 to invest $1 billion in a data center in Kenya. The data center will be powered by geothermal energy and provide access to Microsoft's Azure through a new cloud region for East Africa.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader in a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions, announced its latest portfolio of highly-scalable, high-performing, low-power 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. The new products offer an enhanced, open, standards-based Ethernet NIC and switching solution to resolve connectivity bottlenecks as XPU bandwidth and cluster sizes grow rapidly in AI data centers.

"Broadcom is prioritizing open standards and fostering collaboration with industry leaders to deliver the most extensive selection of high-performance connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure," said Jas Tremblay, Vice President and General Manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. "Our 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters yet again underscore our commitment to enable the network-centric AI infrastructure platform."

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALAB), a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure, announced expanded PCIe 6.x testing capabilities in its Cloud-Scale Interop Lab to enable seamless interoperability between Aries 6 PCIe/CXL Smart DSP Retimers and a broad range of PCIe 6.x hosts and endpoints. The new capabilities pave the way for AI platform developers to design high-bandwidth, low-latency PCIe 6.x connectivity with confidence, reduce overall development time, and deploy at scale.

"As AI systems continue to advance at a rapid pace, data center operators need to deploy increasingly complex systems on an accelerated timeline," said Thad Omura, Chief Business Officer of Astera Labs. "Expanding our Cloud-Scale Interop Lab test suite to support PCIe 6.x operation fast-tracks deployment for customers integrating Aries 6 – the industry's lowest power PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x Retimer – with solutions from our ecosystem partners."

Source: https://equity-insider.com/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCE USA News Group