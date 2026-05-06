Presented by FACE Coalition in Collaboration with BLAXPO, and Powered by Interac -- Montreal Is the First of Five Cities Where Black Founders Compete for a Path to $200,000 in Non-Dilutive Capital at the Toronto Grand Finale

MONTREAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics, known as FACE, today announced the launch of the Melamoon 2026 national tour in Montreal, opening a five-city road show designed to connect Black founders with capital, visibility and opportunity. The event returns for a second year in a row, building on the momentum of its inaugural event in 2025.

Melamoon 2025 Prize Winners with Minister Rechie Valdez (center), Black Ambition CEO Felecia Hatcher (left), and FACE Coalition CEO and co-founder Tiffany Callender (right). (CNW Group/Federation of African Canadian Economics)

The Montreal qualifying event will take place May 23 at Édifice Hélène Desmarais, 501, rue de la Gauchetière O., and marks the first stop on a national competition that will continue in Toronto, Edmonton, Halifax and Vancouver before culminating in a grand final in Toronto.

"Melamoon is about more than a competition. It is about making sure Black founders are seen, supported and connected to the capital and networks they need to scale. When Black entrepreneurs grow, communities grow and Canada's economy grows with them."

-- Tiffany Callender, CEO and Co-Founder, FACE Coalition

Melamoon is Canada's largest Black-focused, no-equity pitch competition. Through live city qualifiers and a national final, the platform is designed to help Black entrepreneurs gain exposure, strengthen investor readiness and compete for a share of $200,000 in non-dilutive funding.

At a time when Black founders continue to face barriers in accessing capital, networks and visibility, Melamoon is positioning Black entrepreneurship as a national economic growth story. The tour is intended not only to spotlight founders, but also to strengthen the ecosystem around them by bringing together investors, business leaders, institutional partners and community champions in each city.

Montreal will set the tone for the national tour, bringing together founders, ecosystem partners, professionals and supporters for a full day of live pitching, networking and programming focused on business growth and access to capital.

"Montreal is where the movement begins. Black founders in Quebec have always been ready. Melamoon is ensuring the whole country sees it."

-- Tiffany Callender, CEO and Co-Founder, FACE Coalition

The road to $200,000: how the national tour works

Melamoon 2026 is a five-city cross-Canada qualifying road show. Each city hosts a live pitch event where Black founders compete before a panel of expert judges, with top performers advancing toward the national grand final in Toronto. The national prize pool includes:

Grand Prize -- $100,000

-- $100,000 Second Prize -- $50,000

-- $50,000 Third Prize -- $25,000

-- $25,000 Audience Choice Award -- $25,000

Montreal is stop one. The talent and ambition that Quebec founders bring on May 23 will set the tone for the entire national competition.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE MONTREAL QUALIFYING EVENT

Taking place at Édifice Hélène Desmarais in the heart of Montréal, May 23 is a full day built for Black excellence:

Live Qualifying Pitch Competition -- Black founders from Quebec take the stage before expert judges. Top performers advance toward the Toronto grand final and the $200,000 prize pool.

Keynotes and Expert Sessions -- Programming on entrepreneurship, access to capital, and business growth, featuring voices from across the Black business and innovation ecosystem.

Investor and Mentor Access -- Direct access to investors, advisors, and capital partners in the room specifically to meet and support Black founders.

Ecosystem Partner Activations -- Black business support organizations and community partners from across Quebec and Canada offering resources and connection throughout the day.

A COLLABORATION BUILT FOR BLACK ECONOMIC POWER

Melamoon Montréal is powered by a coalition of organizations united by one conviction: when Black founders win, Canada wins.

FACE Coalition leads the national tour with the mandate, capital infrastructure, and community trust built from disbursing over $50 million to nearly 600 Black-owned businesses across Canada. (we need a little more here describing the overarching role in the Canadian ecosystem)

BLAXPO, Canada's premier platform for Black economic mobility, brings the conference infrastructure, professional ecosystem, and community energy that makes May 23 more than a pitch event. "We built BLAXPO so that Black professionals and founders could walk into a room and feel like it was made for them," said Nicole Antoine, Co-founder and CEO of Blaxpo. "Teaming up with FACE Coalition on Melamoon is a natural extension of that -- on May 23, Black founders in Montréal will have community, capital, and a real shot at a national stage, all in one place."

Interac, one of Canada's most trusted financial networks, powers the full tour from Montréal through to the Toronto grand final.

www.facecoalition.com | www.melamoon.ca

ABOUT FACE COALITION

Founded in 2021, FACE Coalition is a national and bilingual, Black-led non-profit dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African descent. As administrator of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund (BELF), a $160 million fund backed by the Government of Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada, FACE has approved over $67 million in loans and disbursed more than $50 million to nearly 600 Black-owned businesses across Canada. Visit www.facecoalition.com.

ABOUT MELAMOON

Melamoon is more than a pitch competition: it is a national movement for Black economic power. Presented by FACE Coalition in collaboration with BLAXPO, and powered by Interac, Melamoon 2026 tours five Canadian cities before culminating in a grand national final in Toronto, where $200,000 in non-dilutive capital will be awarded to Black founders. No equity. No catch. Just fuel. Visit www.melamoon.ca.

ABOUT INTERAC

Interac Corp. is a trusted and safe way to pay and get paid in Canada, deeply committed to enabling inclusive financial participation for all Canadians. As a proud powering sponsor of Melamoon 2026, Interac stands behind the next generation of Black founders from coast to coast. Visit www.interac.ca.

ABOUT BLAXPO

BLAXPO is Canada's premier platform for Black economic mobility, connecting professionals and founders to the jobs, capital, and opportunities that drive real outcomes. In 2026, BLAXPO is collaborating with FACE Coalition to host Melamoon in Montréal, uniting Canada's leading Black professional conference with the country's most ambitious Black founder pitch competition. Visit www.blaxpo.ca.

Melamoon gratefully acknowledges the support of Interac, BIZ, BEKH, the Government of Canada, and BLAXPO.

SOURCE Federation of African Canadian Economics

MEDIA INQUIRIES: For media inquiries, interview requests, or press accreditation for the May 23 Montréal event: Isabelle Desmarais, Director, Marketing and Communications, FACE Coalition, [email protected]