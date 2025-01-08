F1 Fans Can Design Pierre Gasly's Australian Grand Prix Helmet Through Binance

The winning design will win an exclusive virtual meet-and-greet with Pierre, a signed helmet, and unforgettable race day experience at their local GP

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance , the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has teamed up with BWT Alpine Formula One driver, Pierre Gasly, to give fans the chance to design his helmet for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March 2025. Building on the success of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix initiative, which drew over 700 fan submissions, this year's contest invites fans and Binance users to submit designs for a chance to win the ultimate fan prize, including a signed, full-sized replica helmet and exclusive experiences.

As part of Pierre and Binance's partnership, participants of the helmet contest are encouraged to submit designs that showcase originality and creativity, while reflecting Binance's values that resonate with its innovative ethos, fostering connections within the motorsport community and commemorating Gasly's Australian GP race.

The winning design will be worn by Pierre Gasly throughout the Australian GP race weekend, making it an iconic part of the event. The winner will also have an exclusive virtual meet-and-greet with Pierre, receive a signed replica of the helmet, and enjoy an unforgettable race day experience at their local Grand Prix.

All entries must be submitted between January 8th (00:00 UTC) to January 20th, 2025 (00:00 UTC), and the winning helmet will be announced ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in early March. All requirements can be found in the Terms & Conditions of the contest.

Recently, Pierre, who is a crypto native, has also partnered with Binance to debunk crypto myths in a four-episode series in which he approaches topics around security, crypto applications in real world and the benefits of Web3 in an entertaining and educational way. Further showcasing how Binance can bring fans closer to their favorite sport, offering unique content and new ways to connect.

Pierre Gasly said: "Bringing together the spirit of the crypto and F1 community is truly electrifying and I'm honored to bring crypto education to fans through Binance. Our previous helmet contest for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was an incredible showcase of community-focused energy and creativity. I had the chance to meet the winner and I'm excited to see how fans channel their inspirations for the Australian Grand Prix – We have some exciting plans to reveal the winning design at the start of race week, so stay tuned!"

"Formula One fans are among the most passionate and engaged globally, and through innovation, we're able to bring a new level of dynamism to fan engagement. With our partnership with Pierre and BWT Alpine Formula One, we are excited to continue bringing F1 fans closer to them through our efforts, including this latest helmet contest," said Rachel Conlan, Binance Chief Marketing Officer.

"We're excited to once again see the powerful connections between the worlds of crypto and F1 through this helmet contest. Pierre embodies the perfect blend of both worlds, and as he prepares for the season-opener in Australia, fans have the chance to be part of history at the start of the 2025 race season," said Sarah Dale, Binance Global Head of Partnerships.

