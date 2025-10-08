QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - EZO Systems , founded in 2022, announces the official launch of its Canadian operations and Cryptocurrency OTC Desk , marking a significant step toward building a trusted, compliant, and innovative financial technology platform for individuals and businesses across Canada.

EZO has secured regulatory approvals in Canada, including registration with FINTRAC and licensing from Revenu Québec as a Money Services Business (MSB), and registration with the Bank of Canada as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA).

EZO was also featured in the 2025 Investissement Québec Startup Dealbook as one of the most innovative financial technology companies to emerge from the province of Quebec.

Traction

EZO enters public launch with a significant scale already in motion. Over a six-month pre-launch period, the company processed more than $40 million CAD in transaction volume, generated more than $600,000 in revenue, and has already raised $3 million.

Demand came from high-volume traders, businesses building cryptocurrency treasuries, and companies sending or receiving payments in digital assets across Canada. These clients turned to EZO for human white-glove trading support, reliable execution, transparent pricing, and predictable settlement. Newcomers to the space also found in EZO a trusted entry point: the team's human approach helped them securely self-custody assets in cold storage and begin building their investments with confidence.

Consistent repeat usage, growing account sizes, and strong retention all point to durable product-market fit as EZO scales access more broadly.

Regulatory Approvals

Canada has some of the most rigorous standards for financial services, and EZO has embraced them fully. The company operates under the highest compliance and fraud-prevention standards, following Canadian regulation at every level and contracting the most advanced compliance technology solutions in the market.

Community and Ecosystem

EZO is part of Fintech Station in Montreal and Fintech Cadence, placing the company in the core of Canada's fintech ecosystem.

In 2025, CEO Charles-André Bergeron spoke on stage at leading industry conferences including the Payments Canada Summit , Consensus, FinTech Forum, Blockchain Futurist, ETH Denver, and the Canadian Fintech Summit. He addressed building a compliant global fintech, the future of stablecoin rails, forging strong partnerships between banks and fintechs, and building technology in Quebec that scales globally with one clear purpose: advancing financial inclusion.

Next Steps

In Canada, EZO will expand its offering beyond the OTC Desk with the release of a self-service app in early 2026. The app will deliver an intuitive experience for personal and business users, reflecting the same focus on transparency, trust, and compliance that defines our OTC Desk.

"Today's launch is about trust, clarity, and access. Canada deserves a platform that executes at institutional standards while remaining simple for customers. We built EZO to remove friction and make modern finance feel effortless," said Charles‑André Bergeron, Co‑Founder and CEO of EZO. "With our licenses in place and strong early demand, we are ready to scale responsibly and deliver on a product vision that puts customers first."

About EZO

EZO Systems (9467-4116 Québec Inc.), operating under the brand EZO and EZO.APP, is a Canadian, Quebec-based, financial technology company on a mission to make financial accessibility a universal right.

Our vision is simple: anywhere, anytime, just two clicks to complete any financial transaction in one app. EZO is building an international financial network that connects local, continental, and global payment flows powered by bank partnerships, fintech innovation, blockchain technology, and modern rails.

