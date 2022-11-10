Eyebuydirect Reminder: Your FSA and HSA Dollars are Valid for our Eyewear

The DTC eyewear brand promotes eye health and care ahead of 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is encouraging consumers to make the most of their remaining flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) dollars on eyewear, ahead of the December 31, 2022 deadline. And, because reading glasses help with vision correction, FSA and HSA contributions can be used to buy them, too – even if they haven't been prescribed by your doctor.

Unlike other medical costs covered by FSA/HSA accounts, vision care is an ideal area to stock up on supplies without worrying about an added expense. Whether you need an extra pair of glasses to leave at the office, or a new pair of prescription sunglasses to keep in your car, these funds have you covered with a little help from Eyebuydirect. FSA/HSA dollars can also be used to buy blue-light filtering glasses from the brand.

Non-prescription sunglasses are the only products not available for FSA/HSA dollars.

To make a purchase, redeem your FSA or HSA debit card to buy any eligible products on the Eyebuydirect website. If you do not have a debit card, simply print the receipt, and submit it to your provider, along with any other required documents.

