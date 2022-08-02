The DTC eyewear brand promotes resources and education for eye care

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is calling attention to the importance of eye health this August in honor of National Eye Exam Month, which shines a light on best practices for clear and healthy vision. Eyebuydirect values the importance of eye health and, in educating consumers about the effects of sun damage and eyestrain, hopes to mitigate the risks of chronic headaches, double vision, blurry vision, and tired eyes.

The DTC brand's recently released research, unveiling American consumers' current sentiment towards taking care of their eyes. The study revealed almost 1 in 10 consumers think they might need glasses but haven't been to an eye doctor, and over 10% of people who know they need to visit an eye doctor, don't have one.

To help combat apathy for eye health, Eyebuydirect is helping customers find an eye doctor using their Eye Doctor Locator, a national directory of easily searchable eyecare professionals. The brand is currently running a Buy One, Get One sales event, so customers can buy a pair and pick up a second for themselves, or share the gift of eye health to friends and family this summer.

"The importance of eye care is so crucial and too often overlooked as a part of the American consumer's regular health routine. Sometimes the simplest solution to repetitive headaches, fatigue and confusion is making sure your prescription is up to date," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect. "When it comes to eyewear, we care not only about individuality and affordability, but about the health of the eyes behind the glasses, to make sure our customers are stepping out as their very best selves every day."

