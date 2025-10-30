EY's next-generation agentic AI platform helps organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale impact, powering breakthrough AI solutions on Canada's first fully sovereign infrastructure while keeping sensitive data under Canadian control

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS and Ernst & Young LLP (EY Canada) today announced that EY's advanced agentic AI platform, FlexiGenAI, has been deployed on TELUS' Sovereign AI Factory – Canada's first operational, fully sovereign AI infrastructure facility. This implementation offers government agencies and Canadian businesses the ability to harness leading-edge agentic AI capabilities for critical workloads while storing sensitive data securely within national borders and under Canadian control.

EY's FlexiGenAI is a next-generation agentic AI platform that helps organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale impact. Designed to make advanced AI more accessible without requiring technical expertise, FlexiGenAI allows users to build and deploy AI solutions while incorporating built-in oversight features, audit trails and privacy controls that meet the stringent requirements of public sector environments. The platform leverages NVIDIA's latest accelerated computing in TELUS' high-performance, Canadian-controlled Sovereign AI Factory to deliver enterprise-grade capabilities with enhanced security and performance specifically designed for government and business-critical workloads. This solves a fundamental challenge facing Canadian organizations today: accessing cutting-edge AI capabilities without compromising on data sovereignty or regulatory compliance.

"Canadian organizations need the most sophisticated AI solutions available, but they also need absolute confidence that their data and innovations remain under Canadian control," said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. "By running EY's FlexiGenAI on our Sovereign AI Factory, we're empowering Canadian businesses and government agencies to deliver what matters most: breakthrough AI solutions, better outcomes for citizens, and competitive advantages in the global economy--while ensuring every computation, analysis and insight stays in Canada, on infrastructure owned and operated by Canadians. This is how we build a stronger, more competitive Canada and advance our national mission."

"Running EY's FlexiGenAI agentic AI platform on TELUS' Sovereign AI Factory infrastructure unlocks unprecedented opportunities for governments and public sector agencies across Canada to accelerate their AI transformation, regardless of where they are on their journey," said Biren Agnihotri, Chief Technology Officer, EY Canada. "FlexiGenAI is a modular, Canadian-built solution that streamlines the deployment of autonomous agents to support policy analysis, expedite regulatory processes, and elevate public service delivery -- all while upholding the rigorous security and data sovereignty standards essential for success in an AI-powered economy. This is the foundational infrastructure Canada needs to lead in the age of AI."

TELUS' Sovereign AI Factory enables organizations to leverage the complete AI development lifecycle – from building new models to customizing existing ones for specific applications and deploying them in operations. Powered by 99 per cent renewable energy, the TELUS AI Factory operates as one of the world's most sustainable AI-ready data centres while using significantly less electricity to power AI computing workloads than industry standards.

