Extensive R&D Capabilities：ICP DAS - BMP to Showcase a Broad Range of Medical-Grade TPU at MD&M West 2024, U.S.

HSINCHU, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- ICP DAS – BMP, Asia's first medical-grade thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) supplier, will make its MD&M West debut in the United States. Kicking off 2024, the company presents a comprehensive range of top-quality medical-grade TPU series to the foremost experts and a thousand suppliers in the medical industry.

Exhibits include Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series) products. Each TPU series is offered in varying hardness and loading percentages of radiopaque fillers (Tungsten/Barium Sulfate), allowing customers to select the perfect fit to manufacture various medical devices.

Medical imaging devices are essential for medical treatments. Using in situ polymerization, the expert team has formulated TPU pellets containing 20% and 40% Barium Sulfate for all series. Additionally, ALC series featuring 30% Barium Sulfate is also available.

Furthermore, the team has introduced ARP-W and ALP-W series loaded with 30-80% Tungsten catering for small-dimension or thin-walled device production. Tungsten-filled TPU products deliver exceptional imaging, making them optimal options for manufacturing minimally invasive medical devices.

Next, ICP DAS – BMP will launch EARP and EALP series exhibiting high hardness, excellent heat resistance, and superior processability. The company also prioritizes "Quality Management" for each TPU batch by performing rigorous quality inspection and processing testing, and implements smart factory solutions with continuous improvement to ensure "Short Delivery Times."

Medical device manufacturers worldwide have adopted ICP DAS – BMP's TPU products after thorough evaluation and testing. Providing strong after-sales support and options for small order quantities specifically for early stages of product development, ICP DAS – BMP ramps up business development globally and creates a win-win situation for clients and the company.

@MD&M West 2024, explore more with ICP DAS – BMP at booth 947 (Hall E) in the Anaheim Convention Center from February 6 to 8.

About ICP DAS – BMP

ICP DAS – BMP, an ISO 13485-certified TPU manufacturer and supplier in Taiwan, owns dedicated laboratories and offers USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993 certified TPU series: ISO 10993-4 for hemocompatibility testing, ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity testing, ISO 10993-6 for local effects after implantation, ISO 10993-10 for skin sensitization testing, ISO 10993-11 for systemic toxicity testing, and ISO 10993-23 for irritation testing. The products also comply with REACH and RoHS.

For further information： https://bmp.icpdas.com/

For TPU products and inquiries： [email protected]

