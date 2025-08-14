Exro Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) ("Exro" or the "Company"), a leading technology company specializing in power control solutions for electric vehicles and energy storage, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Highlights

Revenue of $2.9 million from the delivery of 18 electric propulsion units and aftersales services.

from the delivery of 18 electric propulsion units and aftersales services. Completed strategic wind-down of Asia-Pacific operations, retaining intellectual property and key subsidiaries.

operations, retaining intellectual property and key subsidiaries. To date, accessed US$10.0 million of the up to US$30.0 million debt facility from an existing lender.

Financial Results

Revenue for Q2 2025 was $2.9 million, compared to $4.7 million in Q2 2024, reflecting reduced unit volumes in response to slower EV adoption rates. Gross margin per unit improved versus the prior year, excluding inventory provisions. Net loss from continuing operations was $81.7 million, which includes significant non-cash adjustments associated with the Company's strategic focus. These adjustments include:

A $48.5 million impairment of intangible assets — primarily developed technology, brand, and customer relationships — reflecting the wind-down of APAC operations, and updated production forecasts.

impairment of intangible assets — primarily developed technology, brand, and customer relationships — reflecting the wind-down of APAC operations, and updated production forecasts. An $11.1 million inventory provision, also non-cash, related to the identification of excess and obsolete inventory. This provision aligns inventory values with near-term forecasted production and a leaner capital-efficient operating model.

Update on Strategic Process

The Company confirms that the strategic review process described in its May 16, 2025 press release remains ongoing. The Company is in active negotiations with credible strategic partners, and continues to draw on its US$30 million interim finance facility as appropriate. The Company will provide further updates in due course, but cautions that there can be no assurance that any transaction will be consummated.

Investor inquiries: [email protected]; Media inquiries: [email protected]