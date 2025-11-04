Exro Technologies Provides Update

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) ("Exro" or the "Company") makes several announcements.

Exro's shares were delisted from the TSX at the close of business on October 30, 2025.

On October 31, 2025, the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries established in the United States filed voluntary petitions for creditor protection under Chapter 7 of the US Bankruptcy Code which included each of Exro Technologies USA, Inc., Exro Vehicle Systems, Inc., SEA Electric, Inc. and SEA Electric, LLC.

The Company further announces that it has consented to the appointment of a receiver under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), in connection with an application expected to be filed today with the Court of King's Bench of Alberta by the Company's senior secured lender, in respect of the Company and its Canadian subsidiaries DPM Technologies Inc. and Cellex Energy Inc.

