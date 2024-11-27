Exro Technologies Learns of Threatened Lawsuit

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system technology for e-mobility, has learned of a threatened class action lawsuit in respect of which a statement of claim has been filed in the Court of the King's Bench, Alberta. Exro has not yet been served with the statement of claim but anticipates this will happen shortly.

The claim is a proposed securities class action on behalf of the investors who purchased the securities of Exro in the secondary market or the primary market between January 30 and November 13, 2024 (the "Class Members"). Exro, its CEO and the chair of Exro's board of directors are among other defendants named in the statement of claim. The plaintiff says that the action arises out of the merger transaction between Exro Technologies and SEA Electric which closed on April 5, 2024, and alleges that the Class Member incurred damages or losses on their investments in Exro securities as a result of misrepresentations contained in a material change report filed by Exro on January 30, 2024. The plaintiff seeks certification of the action as a class action and his appointment as a class representative, a declaration that the January 30, 2024, contains misrepresentations, and a variety of remedies including an award of damages to the Class Members.

Exro disputes the allegations contained in the statement of claim, and intends to defend the claim vigorously.

ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Exro Technologies Inc. is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Exro Coil Driver®) and stationary energy storage (Exro Cell Driver®), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

To view our Corporate Presentation visit us at www.exro.com/investors

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

Contact Information: Investor inquiries: [email protected], Media inquiries: [email protected]