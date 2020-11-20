Exro Coil Driver Ready for Electric Cars with Engineering Validation

Engineering validation of the 100 Volt Coil Driver marks key milestone toward delivering electric car products with improved performance

Testing confirms operation of series to parallel algorithms driving dynamic switching under load

Delivering prototype to Potencia to demonstrate maximum performance in operating application

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company which has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and powertrains, is pleased to announce that it has completed the engineering validation on the 100 Volt Coil Driver for electric cars.

Validation of the 100V Coil Driver engineering technology is a key milestone for Exro to delivering commercial products in the rapidly growing electric car markets. The 100V Coil Driver will deliver next generation performance in power and efficiency to mobility applications with electric powertrains.

Testing has proven that the series to parallel algorithms driving the dynamic switching under load is operating as expected. Exro is on schedule to deliver a prototype to Potencia Industrial, S.A. DE C.V. ("Potencia") and maximize performance in operating applications. Potencia is one of Mexico's largest motor manufacturers with over fifty years of experience specializing in custom applications like the new Pronto Power electric powertrain. With over one million miles traveled, the Pronto Power is leading the transition of electric fleet vehicles in Latin America.

"I am extremely pleased with the speed-torque results from our bench tests", said Eric Hustedt, Chief Engineer of Exro. "I have no concerns over the operations of the drive moving forward. The hardware is more than able to support the dynamic switching under loads, and demonstration of these algorithms in the drive is a major breakthrough."

"We are excited about moving forward in delivering our technology into operating applications", commented Sue Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer of Exro. "This validation represents all the hard work our engineering team has put in to take our patented technology from simulations to dyno bay testing, taking us another step closer to positioning ourselves as technology leaders in the transition to electric vehicles."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro's advanced motor control technology, the "Coil Driver", expands the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of its technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduced weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com .

