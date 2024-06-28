Exro Announces Voting Results at 2024 Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary propulsion system technology for e-mobility and proprietary battery control technology for stationary energy storage, today announced that all candidates listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated May 21, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Mesa, Arizona.

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Sue Ozdemir 151,681,665 98.317 2,596,987 1.683 Aleksandra Miziolek 153,176,902 99.286 1,101,750 0.714 Frank Simpkins 133,356,184 86.439 20,922,468 13.561 Rodney Copes 151,875,417 98.442 2,403,235 1.558 John Macleod 153,699,550 99.625 579,102 0.375 Anthony Fairweather 153,789,188 99.683 489,464 0.317 Nancy Lee Gioia 153,558,953 99.534 719,699 0.466

All other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting were also approved by the requisite majority of votes, including setting the number of directors at seven, and the appointment of the Company's auditors. At the Meeting, 169,778,669 shares were voted, representing 48.762% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below and the results of all matters considered at the Meeting are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Exro Technologies Inc., now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics. Its innovative suite of solutions, including Coil Driver™, Cell Driver™, and SEA-Drive®, expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

To view our Corporate Presentation visit us at www.exro.com/investors

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified using terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

Contact Information: Investor inquiries: Jeff O'Dowd, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media inquiries: [email protected]