Exro Announces Definitive Commercialization Agreement with Linamar and C$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Exro and Linamar Corporation sign definitive agreement to serially produce and commercialize the parties' integrated electric beam axle product for Class 3-6 vehicles:

The agreement is set for an initial five-year term and follows successful continued testing and validation by Linamar of the Exro Coil Driver TM product samples delivered in Q4 2022

In accordance with the agreement, by Q4 2023 the parties intend to build a product demonstration vehicle to be utilized as a joint marketing asset for the medium duty commercial vehicle market

The agreement contemplates the start of series production by Q4 2024 and includes annual commercial volume targets that build to 25,000 units per annum by 2027

Linamar is granted exclusivity to Exro's Coil Driver TM product for use in medium duty Class 3-6 electric beam axle applications

To meet the capex and working capital requirements associated with the definitive agreement, Exro has entered into a bought deal financing agreement for gross proceeds of C$30 million

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that develops new generation power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive commercialization agreement ("DCA", or "agreement") with strategic partner, and global tier-1 automotive supplier, Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) ("the Parties"). The agreement follows successful testing and validation by Linamar of the Parties' co-developed integrated electric axle ("eAxle") utilizing Exro's Coil DriverTM traction inverter and signals a commitment by the Parties to commercialize the product for multi-year series production. Concurrently, to meet the capital expenditure and working capital requirements associated with the DCA, Exro announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and Eight Capital on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$2.25 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$30,375,000 (the "Offering").

Definitive Commercial Agreement

Approximately two years ago, Exro and Linamar established a goal to co-develop a next-generation eAxle utilizing Coil Driver™ technology. In a traditional powertrain, the motor and inverter are in separate housings on the vehicle chassis. An eAxle combines an electric vehicle's motor, gears, and inverter into the drive axle of the vehicle, providing fleets an opportunity to reduce maintenance requirements and energy consumption, while also reducing costs and complexity. In Q4 2022, Exro supplied 800V Coil Driver™ inverter samples designed for integration into Linamar's eAxle program. Following successful continued testing of the samples by Linamar through the first half of 2023, the Parties have progressed to a definitive agreement intended to commercialize the co-developed eAxle into series production.

"Having worked closely for the last two years, we've witnessed the progressive evolution of Exro's technology", said Kevin Ledford, Global Vice President of Electrification (eLIN) at Linamar. "By integrating Exro's technology into Linamar's full eAxle system, we aim to offer a cost-effective 4-in-1 eAxle which will reduce the integration complexity to our customers as well as offer superior performance to the medium duty truck market beginning in late 2024."

"We are thrilled to achieve this next major milestone with Linamar", said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "The signing of the definitive agreement demonstrates steady progress with a leading tier-1 OEM supplier, further validates the potential of our technology, and signals to shareholders an opportunity for a material increase in production volume in the years ahead. Linamar has been a great partner and we look forward to advancing this combined product to commercialization."

The agreement is set for an initial five-year term with the Parties committing to milestones and commercial volume targets. In accordance with the agreement, by Q4 2023, the Parties intend to build a demonstration vehicle containing the eAxle product to be utilized as a joint marketing asset for commercial vehicle customers. The Parties have committed to investing in their various areas of responsibility in accordance with the agreement, with the intention of beginning series production of the eAxle product to support customer deliveries beginning in late 2024. To this end, Exro will be investing in finalizing its printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and beginning the capital expenditures for a final assembly line. Linamar has been granted exclusivity on Exro's Coil DriverTM inverter for use in medium duty Class 3-6 electric beam axle applications. Exro maintains the ability to supply its technology for eAxle products in the Class 1-2 passenger vehicle market, as well as the Class 7-8 heavy duty vehicle market. Of note, the Linamar partnership is Exro's only contemplated eAxle platform for Class 3-6 vehicles. Exro maintains non-exclusivity across all its direct drive Coil DriverTM partnership applications. The direct drive partnerships include customers such as SEA Electric, Vicinity, and others where the powertrain utilizes a motor and inverter direct drive system versus an eAxle. The agreement does not place exclusivity restrictions on Linamar, which will continue to work with other vendors and suppliers to meet its customers' application-specific requirements.

Bought Deal Financing

Exro has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and Eight Capital on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters. The Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of C$2.25 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$30,375,000.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 Common Shares (the "Over-Allotment Option Common Shares" and together with the Common Shares, the "Offered Securities") to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes at a price of $2.25 per Over-Allotment Option Common Share for additional gross proceeds of up to C$4,556,250 (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to meet the capital expenditure and working capital obligations associated with the DCA with Linamar Corporation and for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares will be issued by way of a prospectus supplement that will be filed in all provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, under the Company's base shelf prospectus dated May 8, 2023. The Common Shares may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and other jurisdictions outside of Canada provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 23, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

