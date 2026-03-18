Exponential IT, Talent, and Leadership Take Focus at Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 in Toronto and Detroit

Technology leaders are under increasing pressure to turn strategy into measurable results while navigating AI disruption, talent constraints, and shifting business demands. At its IGNITE 2026 series in Toronto and Detroit, Info-Tech Research Group will feature analyst-led sessions focused on Exponential IT, leadership, and workforce capability. The regional gatherings will bring CIOs together to clarify execution priorities, strengthen decision-making, and advance IT transformation.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - CIOs and IT leaders are being asked to execute on multiple priorities at once, from advancing AI initiatives to strengthening governance and developing talent, all while maintaining operational stability. As these demands intensify, many CIOs continue to face challenges aligning leadership, capabilities, and decision-making across the IT function. At its upcoming IGNITE 2026 events in Toronto, April 16–17, and Detroit, April 28–29, Info-Tech Research Group will bring together regional IT leaders to help organizations close the gap between strategic intent and operational reality.

Info-Tech Research Group’s IGNITE 2026 event in Toronto, April 16–17 at the Fairmont Royal York, will feature analyst-led sessions on Exponential IT, talent development, and IT leadership. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) Info-Tech Research Group’s IGNITE 2026 event in Detroit, April 28–29 at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, will feature sessions on Exponential IT, workforce capability, and IT leadership. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Sustaining the alignment and capability required to deliver on strategy is where most IT organizations face the greatest pressure. The IGNITE series is designed around that reality, bringing Info-Tech's research and advisory guidance directly to IT leaders in regional markets. The Toronto and Detroit stops will centre on execution, leadership alignment, and workforce capability, reinforcing the connection between Info-Tech's research and how it is applied within IT organizations.

"Execution is where many IT strategies break down, and that gap is becoming more visible as organizations take on AI, talent, and transformation priorities at the same time," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "The agenda for Info-Tech's regional IGNITE events is designed to help CIOs build the leadership alignment and organizational capability to execute as a unified system rather than a collection of individual functions."

Featured Sessions at Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 in Toronto and Detroit

As part of the two-day agenda, the IGNITE events in Toronto and Detroit will include sessions focused on how IT leaders can navigate uncertainty, develop talent, and strengthen IT leadership performance, including:

Transform IT. Transform Everything.

As organizations face simultaneous shifts in AI, supply chains, and market conditions, this keynote will address how CIOs can leverage advanced technologies and Exponential IT to strengthen execution and organizational impact.

As organizations face simultaneous shifts in AI, supply chains, and market conditions, this keynote will address how CIOs can leverage advanced technologies and Exponential IT to strengthen execution and organizational impact. The Race to Develop Talent: The Hidden Speed Limit on IT's Ambition

Focused on why talent development, not hiring alone, determines IT performance, this session will highlight the AI-Human Flywheel, a model for scaling IT capability through automation, augmentation, and human adaptability across the enterprise.

Focused on why talent development, not hiring alone, determines IT performance, this session will highlight the AI-Human Flywheel, a model for scaling IT capability through automation, augmentation, and human adaptability across the enterprise. The Exponential IT Leader: Info-Tech's Playbook for IT Transformation

Centered on strengthening effectiveness across the IT leadership system, this keynote will introduce Info-Tech's IT Playbooks, a structured framework anchored by the CIO Playbook and extended across Data, Security, Applications, and Infrastructure to enable more coordinated execution.

Centered on strengthening effectiveness across the IT leadership system, this keynote will introduce Info-Tech's IT Playbooks, a structured framework anchored by the CIO Playbook and extended across Data, Security, Applications, and Infrastructure to enable more coordinated execution. From Predictions to Reality: Exponential IT, Two Years Later

Drawing on recent shifts across the technology landscape, this session will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping industries and how IT leaders can translate those developments into measurable organizational value.

Info-Tech's IGNITE 2026 events in Toronto and Detroit provide CIOs and IT leaders with structured opportunities to engage with the firm's latest research, connect with peers, and address the priorities shaping IT performance.

For more information about Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 events, please visit the Info-Tech Events page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech IGNITE 2026

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech IGNITE events to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418