Free event designed to inspire and empower girls to take their passion for aviation and aerospace to new heights will feature exhibition hall, speaker series, behind the scenes access, aircraft displays, exploration flights and more.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - On Saturday, September 21, 2024, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will host its inaugural Girls Take Flight – a free event designed to inspire and empower girls and underrepresented groups to explore careers in aviation and aerospace.

Girls Take Flight will take off at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Saturday, September 21. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

Girls Take Flight aims to break down barriers and encourage girls and underrepresented groups to pursue their dreams in the dynamic and rewarding fields of aviation and aerospace. Through hands-on activities, interactive exhibits and inspiring talks from industry professionals, participants will gain valuable insights and motivation to consider these rewarding careers.

In partnership with PortsToronto, Porter Airlines, Nieuport Aviation and Stolport, Girls Take Flight at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will offers visitors the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of aviation and aerospace.

What to Expect

Close-Up Aircraft Views: Get an exclusive, up-close look at various aircraft and learn about their functionality and design. Stolport, Porter Airlines and Ornge hangars will be open and accessible to the public during this event.

Inspiring Speakers: Hear from female pilots, engineers and mechanics (among others) about their journeys and achievements. See a full list of speakers here.

Career Guidance: Learn about educational pathways and career opportunities in aviation and aerospace.

Interactive Exhibits: Engage in flight simulations, aircraft engineering challenges and more. See a full list of exhibitors here.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry professionals and like-minded peers.

Exploration Flights: Volunteer pilots connecting participants with the joy of flying. A limited number of exploration flights will be available to young women and girls ages 8 to 17. FAQ and registration here.

Who Should Attend

Anyone interested in aviation, aerospace, science, technology engineering and math (STEM).

Educators and parents looking to support and guide girls toward these careers.

Industry professionals who want to mentor and inspire the next generation.

College and university representatives seeking to promote their aviation and aerospace programs.

Anyone passionate about promoting diversity and representation in these fields.

Join us at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on September 21 for a day of discovery, learning and inspiration. Learn more about our exhibitors and view a map of the event on our website.

