Experienced Business Leader in Biopharmaceutical Industry Joins as Chief Operating Officer at Skyhawk Therapeutics

"We are delighted to announce that Terry, a gifted and experienced biopharma executive, has become Chief Operating Officer of Skyhawk," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Skyhawk Therapeutics. "Terry's talent in business operations and chemistry will be invaluable in managing our novel RNA-targeting small molecule drug candidates successfully to the clinic for both internal programs and those for our partners Biogen, BMS, Genentech, Merck and Takeda."

Over the last year, Dr. Connolly served as Chief Business Officer of Skyhawk Therapeutics, managing all business and development activities at the company. Previously, he held a wide variety of business and operations roles at Celgene Corporation, most recently as the Executive Director of Business Development, where he negotiated multiple transactions to support Celgene's distributed research model.

Dr. Connolly also held executive roles in Celgene's Global Alliances organization, Technical Operations, and Process Chemistry, where he contributed to the successful commercialization of Celgene's Otezla. Prior to working with Celgene, Dr. Connolly held roles in chemical development at Wyeth, Roche and Raylo Chemicals (now Gilead Edmonton). He received his B.Sc. (Honors in Chemistry) from Mount Allison University and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Ottawa.

About Skyhawk Therapeutics

Skyhawk Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel SkySTAR™ (Skyhawk Small molecule Therapeutics for Alternative splicing of RNA) platform to build small molecule drugs that bring breakthrough treatments to patients.

