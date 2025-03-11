OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is committed to protecting Canada's plant resource base from invasive pests that threaten our forests and forestry industry. As part of this commitment, the CFIA has put in place measures intended to protect Canada's economy by preventing the spread of emerald ash borer (EAB) to non-infested areas of Canada.

Following detections of EAB outside the regulated area in the 2024 survey season, the CFIA has updated its regulated areas for EAB to include two additional Regional County Municipalities in Québec and one county in Ontario.

Preventing the spread of invasive species, like EAB, is the best way to protect forests, native plants and forestry-related businesses.

The regulated area now includes the district of Timiskaming, in Ontario, and the Regional County Municipalities of Saguenay and Charlevoix, in Quebec.

This means that ash material (such as logs, branches and woodchips) and all species of firewood cannot be moved outside the regulated area without permission from the CFIA. If you need to move ash material or firewood, please contact your local CFIA office to request written authorization.

Although the EAB poses no threat to human health, it is highly destructive to ash trees. It has already killed millions of ash trees in regulated areas in Canada and the United States and poses a major economic and environmental threat to urban and forested areas of North America.

The CFIA will continue to survey and monitor the spread of this pest through its annual surveillance program.

If you spot EAB outside regulated areas, report it to the CFIA to help stop the spread.

Quick Facts

Moving untreated firewood is a common way for invasive insects and diseases to spread.

EAB was first confirmed in Canada in 2002 and has since been found in parts of 6 provinces ( British Columbia , Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec , New Brunswick and Nova Scotia ). It is spreading to new areas via the movement of firewood and ash material (such as logs, branches and wood chips).

in 2002 and has since been found in parts of 6 provinces ( , , , , and ). It is spreading to new areas via the movement of firewood and ash material (such as logs, branches and wood chips). The CFIA regulates this pest to protect Canada's forests, municipal trees and nurseries.

forests, municipal trees and nurseries. Canada is the second largest exporter of forest products in the world contributing $33.4 billion dollars to Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) and employing 212,000 people in 2022.

