Expansion of Renewables and Cost Reductions Drive Battery Energy Storage to Forefront of National Energy Plans

For further information on this analysis, Electricity Market Modernization and Cost Reductions Powering the Global Grid Battery Energy Storage Market, please visit: http://frost.ly/5kt

"With climate change and environmental sustainability at the center of national agendas, battery storage systems deployment is crucial to support the transition to higher levels of clean electrification relying primarily on variable renewable energy sources," said Maria Benintende, Energy & Environment Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, the increasing power demand and generation assets distant from consumption centers necessitate transmission grid reinforcement and optimization. Batteries offer an attractive option in handling the evolving electrification issues, sparing massive investments in new transmission grids."

Benintende added: "Asia—led by China—and North America—led by the U.S.—are anticipated to be the leading regions, accounting for 46.2% and 32.4%, respectively, of the total grid battery storage power capacity by 2030. Opportunities in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East will remain limited, pending further cost reductions and modernization of market designs. Europe's participation is likely to fall from 25.6% in 2020 to 13.3% by 2030 because of the saturation of frequency regulation markets and the lack of a business case for other applications."

Within the global grid battery energy storage market, Frost & Sullivan highlights a series of growth opportunities. Market participants should consider the following:

Solar photovoltaic (PV)-plus-storage : Already a reality in the US, with further prices decline for PV and batteries and upcoming regulations permitting hybrids in wholesale electricity markets, solar-plus-storage plants will be a major business opportunity for battery storage across the globe.

: Already a reality in the US, with further prices decline for PV and batteries and upcoming regulations permitting hybrids in wholesale electricity markets, solar-plus-storage plants will be a major business opportunity for battery storage across the globe. Co-located storage for conventional generation optimization : Hybridization of thermal power plants, and even hydropower plants, with storage is an emerging and attractive niche. System integrators and OEMs should assess this business opportunity to expand their project scopes and diversify businesses in line with energy transition trends.

: Hybridization of thermal power plants, and even hydropower plants, with storage is an emerging and attractive niche. System integrators and OEMs should assess this business opportunity to expand their project scopes and diversify businesses in line with energy transition trends. Adjustable storage to leverage evolving regulation and market conditions : Product and systems design should be focused on scalable configurations that can be easily augmented in size and energy to power ratio and combined and aggregated behind a single power control system (PCS) to serve future potential applications with minimum disruption.

: Product and systems design should be focused on scalable configurations that can be easily augmented in size and energy to power ratio and combined and aggregated behind a single power control system (PCS) to serve future potential applications with minimum disruption. Optimization services for merchant battery storage: Powerful software combined with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced price forecasting is vital for storage owners' and operators' merchant strategy success.

Electricity Market Modernization and Cost Reductions Powering the Global Grid Battery Energy Storage Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Electricity Market Modernization and Cost Reductions Powering the Global Grid Battery Energy Storage Market

K55D

Press Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Corporate Communications

+1 (210) 247 2481

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

