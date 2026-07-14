Expansion of Casa Bernard-Hubert in Longueuil: 12 additional rooms under construction for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless

LONGUEUIL, QC, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, the City of Longueuil and Casa Bernard-Hubert are marking the construction of a 12-room building for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. The work has been under way on Chemin du Coteau-Rouge in Longueuil since March.

Construction costs are estimated at $2.2 million. The project, to be called Le Pavillon, is being made possible by $1.6 million in financial assistance provided through the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Longueuil, for its part, is contributing $646,000 to the project.

Quotes

"Building more affordable housing and living environments faster, to help people experiencing homelessness regain control of their lives, is one of the keys to creating conditions that can effectively address homelessness. I am pleased to see that our efforts to put a range of effective funding tools in place are helping make projects like Le Pavillon a reality. I commend Casa Bernard-Hubert and our partners for their commitment to this project."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is determined to help communities develop local solutions to housing and homelessness challenges. Casa Bernard-Hubert is an example of what we can achieve when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I am pleased that Casa Bernard-Hubert's Le Pavillon project is moving forward thanks to the collaboration of both levels of government and the City of Longueuil. Our government is determined to take action on homelessness, and today's announcement marks a concrete step in that direction."

Shirley Dorismond, Member of the National Assembly for Marie-Victorin

"Through partnership projects like this one, we are innovating to improve life in our communities. With the construction of 12 new rooms in Longueuil, we are providing more people who are experiencing homelessness with a safe and welcoming place to call home so they can make a new start. Together, with the Government of Quebec, the City of Longueuil and Casa Bernard-Hubert, we are helping to build a stronger community and a stronger Canada for everyone."

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

"By combining our efforts with those of the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada, the City of Longueuil is proud to contribute to the implementation of the Le Pavillon project. Given the challenges associated with helping individuals transition out of homelessness and reintegrate into the community, resources such as Casa Bernard-Hubert are essential in providing a real safety net for our most vulnerable residents. These 12 additional rooms represent a concrete step toward meeting growing needs across the homelessness support continuum, and I commend our partners for their ongoing commitment to this project."

Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"We are very pleased to be bringing the Le Pavillon project to life with the support of financial partners who share our conviction that strengthening services for people experiencing homelessness is essential. This expansion will increase the availability of shelter services and strengthen our community's ability to meet growing needs."

Élisabeth Brosseau, General Manager, Casa Bernard-Hubert

Highlights

La Casa's mission is to support men, including anyone who identifies as a man, who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless by providing medium- and long-term shelter services and psychosocial support to promote housing stability and social reintegration. Stays are limited to six months.

In its latest budget, the Government of Quebec confirmed an investment of $21.4 million over three years to provide 1,000 new housing units under the Rent Supplement Program and help prevent situations in which people are left homeless.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.quebec.ca/gouvernement/ministeres-organismes/societe-habitation.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]