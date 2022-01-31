EXPANDED SUPPORT FOR RAPID HOUSING PROJECTS IN WHITEHORSE

WHITEHORSE, YT, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is key to community safety and Canada's pandemic recovery, especially for communities across the country, including in Yukon.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation, the Honourable Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, and Laura Cabott, Mayor of Whitehorse, announced a $15 million federal investment to renovate and refresh the former High Country Inn, adding a total of 55 supportive housing units to the community. These housing units will support Canadians who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

Today's investment announcement builds on the Government of Canada's previous investment of nearly $12.8 million announced in June 2021 through the first phase of the RHI supporting the creation of 50 new homes in communities across Yukon, as well as the $40 million northern carve-out funding set aside to address housing needs and challenges in Yukon through the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF). This critical funding is currently being rolled out to offset the high construction costs caused by the unique building challenges faced in the north and are designated for initiatives that serve those most at-risk, including women and children, people with disabilities, and seniors.

Located at 4051 4th Avenue, the project will receive $10 million through the northern carve-out of the NHCF and $5 million under the expanded Rapid Housing Initiative. Owned and operated by the Safe at Home Society, the project will provide urgent, stable, secure, and supportive housing for women, youth and Indigenous Yukoners who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness.

Yukon Housing Corporation will further support this project through $1 million in funding under the Housing Initiatives Fund. Safe at Home Society can also apply for development incentives from the City of Whitehorse, which can be matched by the Yukon Housing Corporation.

The Safe at Home Society will work with tenants on the goals they set for themselves, meaningfully engage Indigenous voices and leadership into all aspects of the project and incorporate the perspectives and experiences of residents via a resident advisory committee into their service provision.

Renovations at the building are underway, with completion estimated by fall 2022.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement of additional funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative and National Housing Co-investment Fund will go a long way to support those who need it most. Nearly 55 new supportive housing units will be created quickly for vulnerable individuals and families in Whitehorse. This is our National Housing Strategy in action. We will continue to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Today's announcement is an opportunity to support vulnerable women, youth and Indigenous members in our community who are in need of supportive housing. This is yet another example of the partnership displayed across all levels of government to address the housing pressures and reduce homelessness in the Yukon." – The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation

"We have seen how COVID-19 has worsened existing housing and homelessness challenges, and without urgent action by the Government of Canada, the ongoing pandemic could lead to a dramatic increase in homelessness. Creating housing rapidly to address this housing crisis is a priority for our government. This new funding is part of our commitment to addressing severe housing needs across the country. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing to thousands of vulnerable individuals and families." – The Honourable Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Everyone, without exception, deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. Increased housing opportunities is a priority for the City of Whitehorse, and we are pleased to work with our territorial and federal government partners to make help make that happen. This funding will have a direct impact on our most vulnerable citizens, many of whom are experiencing homelessness. I would like to thank the federal government, as well as the Safe at Home Society, for supporting this important initiative." – Laura Cabott, Mayor of Whitehorse

"This funding provides Safe at Home Society the opportunity to build a dynamic, safe, and affordable space for Yukoners who are otherwise marginalized through their experience of homelessness. The growing need for permanent supportive housing options in Whitehorse is real and dire and Safe at Home Society is committed to being part of the solution. Meaningful collaboration is central to this project's success and we embrace the challenge to shift community perception and be at the heart of a vibrant downtown." – Kate Mechan, Executive Director, Safe at Home Society

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) and National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) programs are delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units and help households with affordability support.

The RHI is a $1 billion program launched in October 2020 to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

Due to this success, an additional $1.5 billion for RHI was announced through Budget 2021, with $500 million in funding under the Cities Stream being allocated to municipalities including Whitehorse. Under the Projects Stream, $1 billion was allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period.

Based on feedback from stakeholders, last summer, CMHC introduced new flexibilities to the RHI:

Program applicants were eligible to receive funding for additional forms of new construction beyond modular, if units can be built within 12 months.



Non-profits had the opportunity to demonstrate that they have the financial capacity to support the viability of units without government subsidy (self-funded).



Cities were provided a longer time to submit projects (60 days instead of 30).



Project delivery timelines were adjusted for projects located in the North and special access communities.

At least 25 per cent of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of funding provision to program applicants.

The RHI prioritizes proposals that target units serving Indigenous peoples and other vulnerable groups. It will also continue to provide flexibilities on timelines to Indigenous governing bodies or organizations, as needed.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

With a budget of $13.2 billion, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence. The Housing Initiatives Fund supports the development of affordable housing options for Yukoners and aims to meet housing needs at all levels of the housing spectrum.

This funding can be used together with other Yukon Housing Corporation programs such as the Municipal Matching Rental Construction Program, the Developer Build Loan Program, and federal funding initiatives.

