Expanded Community Services Centre Marks a New Chapter for Neepawa Salvation Army

Purpose-built space prioritizes dignity, privacy, and expanded community support

NEEPAWA, MB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army officially opened its new Community Services location in Neepawa on May 13, 2026. Designed to better meet the evolving needs of individuals and families, the facility includes a welcoming reception area, two private offices, a community kitchen, an expanded food bank, and space for workshops, events, and potential new programs that respond to local needs.

Shopping in the Neepawa Salvation Army Community Services Food Bank (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Prairie Division)

The new space, approximately 2,000 square feet, is attached to the existing Thrift Store at 352 Mountain Ave and was developed in response to community consultation and growing demand for services. The open house marked a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to serving the community with dignity, confidentiality, and compassion. It also served to help the community understand the space's purpose and potential future uses.

"This new location reflects what we heard from the community -- that people deserve privacy, choice, and respect when accessing services," says Amanda Naughton-Gale, Neepawa Community Ministries Director. "It has a much warmer and more welcoming atmosphere and will serve clients in a more dignified way. It will also allow us to grow alongside Neepawa and expand the programs and supports we can offer now and into the future."

The Salvation Army offers the only food bank in Neepawa and serves McCreary with a satellite site. Visits for food security have increased nearly 60 per cent in the last six years, averaging 75 households (roughly 200 individuals) and providing approximately 5,000 lbs of food per month. The larger space will also enable food rescue from local grocery stores, as the food bank can facilitate quick turn over of perishable products so that they can be used, instead of spoiled foods ending up the landfill.

As the Neepawa Salvation Army continues to expand programs and respond to growing community needs, the organization is seeking ongoing community support to help sustain local programs and services. The current fundraising goal is $35,000, which will help support food security initiatives, community programming, and services for individuals and families across the region.

Community support plays an important role in ensuring these services remain accessible as demand continues to grow. Donations can be made through Salvationarmy.ca/Neepawa

The new facility was made possible through community partnerships and grants resulting in over $225,000. The Neepawa Salvation Army would like to thank the Manitoba Government - From the Ground Up Fund, the Ag Canada - Local Food Infrastructure Fund, the Farm Credit Canada - AgriSpirt Fund, Harvest Manitoba, the Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign, Concentra Bank (Stride Credit Union) Community Support Grant, the Town of Neepawa and the Beautiful Plains Community Foundation.

About the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries worldwide.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides personalized and practical support to those experiencing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition programs, and Christmas assistance such as hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for individuals and families in your community.

News releases, articles, and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Prairie Division

Media Contact: Amanda Naughton-Gale, Neepawa Community Ministries Director, Cell: 204-476-5869 Email: [email protected]