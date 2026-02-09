Plates of Hope Fundraiser to Support Prince Albert Salvation Army Following Christmas Fire

The Plates of Hope fundraiser will ensure that The Salvation Army can continue to support local meal programs and essential services for Prince Albert's most vulnerable residents. This includes continuing hot meal service, which requires buying food, and covering costs associated with renting a temporary space following the Christmas Day fire which destroyed the community ministries building. With the support of wonderful volunteers, the Salvation Army Prince Albert Community Ministries feeds roughly 100 people six days a week.

"This is a wonderful event," says Major Ed Dean, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army Prince Albert. "We are providing meals for neighbours in our community. These meals make a difference in the lives of some of the most vulnerable peoples of our city. It's going to be a wonderful gathering – bring a friend or two, bring the office, get a table! You will not be disappointed with the meal, the program and the entertainment for the evening."

The goal for the 2026 Plates of Hope event is $250,000. Tickets are available on PlatesofHope.Eventbrite.ca and include a buffet dinner provided by Randy Whitter and My Place Catering, with live entertainment from Lauren Lohneis, Liza Brown and Kevin Joseph. Guests can further contribute by participating in a silent auction and/or donating $5 towards the purchase of a meal for a neighbour in need.

For those who cannot attend, donations are accepted online at salvationarmy.ca/platesofhope. Several generous donors will be matching donations to help every dollar go further. More than an event, Plates of Hope reflects the community's shared belief that no one should face hardship alone. In 2025, the Prince Albert Salvation Army served 37,000 meals.

