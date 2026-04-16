Exhibition Place Board of Governors Endorses Vision Plan to Transform Site into Year-Round Destination

The endorsement follows a presentation from Chief Executive Officer, Don Boyle, outlining the Vision Plan and its potential to transform Exhibition Place into a more connected, accessible and vibrant, year-round destination for residents and visitors. The Vision Plan builds on the site's 192-acre footprint and existing infrastructure, focusing on improved connectivity, enhanced public realm, and the creation of flexible spaces to support major events, festivals and everyday use by Torontonians.

The Vision Plan aligns with broader city-building priorities, including improved transit integration through the future Ontario Line, enhanced waterfront connectivity, and increased capacity to host large-scale events in purpose-built spaces. Key elements include Festival Plaza, delivering approximately 69,300 square feet of flexible space capable of accommodating up to 20,000 guests, as well as Nexus Park, a revitalized Food Building and a market area, all designed to provide consistent, year-round amenities for residents and visitors. Together, these elements will reinforce Exhibition Place as a cohesive, accessible and active public destination, guided by a long-term framework for its continued evolution as a key component of Toronto's waterfront and regional infrastructure network.

As part of the Board's direction, the Chief Executive Officer will work with the City Manager, City Chief Financial Officer and relevant City divisions to explore planning and financing options to advance the Vision Plan, as well as the Province in alignment with the City Manager, to explore solutions related to last-mile connectivity and associated funding. The Board also directed ongoing consultation and engagement with the local community, tenants and clients, through a Consultation and Engagement Plan to be presented later this year.

Quotes:

"We are excited to take this important step forward in realizing the future of Exhibition Place. This vision builds on the site's rich history while positioning it to better serve Toronto. By evolving Exhibition Place from a collection of venues into an interconnected campus, the plan is designed to reduce pressure on city streets, support Toronto's growing festival and events sector, and strengthen the city's position as a global destination. We look forward to working closely with the City and our partners to advance this vision in a way that delivers meaningful benefits for residents, visitors and the broader region."

- Don Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Exhibition Place

"This Vision Plan is about revealing the full potential of Exhibition Place, transforming this vital City asset and economic driver into an even more welcoming, accessible, and vibrant year-round destination for major events and community recreation, with local connectivity and a truly outstanding shared public realm for all residents and visitors to discover and enjoy."

- Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik and Chair, Board of Governors of Exhibition Place

"Exhibition Place is not only one of Toronto's most iconic destinations, but also a critical economic and cultural hub supporting major events, tourism, and community engagement. The success of Liberty Grand is directly tied to the strength, accessibility, and vibrancy of the broader campus. The proposed Vision Plan reflects a thoughtful and forward-looking approach to ensuring the continued relevance and competitiveness of Exhibition Place. Its emphasis on modernization, enhanced connectivity, improved public realm, and expanded year-round programming aligns with the needs of today's event organizers, guests, and partners, while elevating the overall visitor experience."

- Nick Di Donato, President and Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Entertainment Group

"Overall, the Vision Plan sets out an ambitious and promising framework. With careful attention to everyday use, equitable access, and genuine community partnership, Exhibition Place can evolve not only as a major destination, but as a lived, shared civic space."

- Ric Amis, Chair, West Side Community Council

"The Exhibition Place Vision Plan reflects a thoughtful, future-oriented approach that prioritizes integration, accessibility, and partnership. The Bentway is proud to be a collaborator in this evolving landscape and looks forward to continuing our work with Exhibition Place to realize shared goals for high-quality public space, cultural expression, and connected communities."

- Ilana Altman, Chief Executive Officer, The Bentway

For more information, visit www.explace.on.ca/192-acres-of-possibilities.

About Exhibition Place

Established in 1879 and located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto, the award-winning Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment venue, hosting over 2,000 events and attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre site is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sports, festivals, recreation, culture, and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Gold Certified Enercare Centre, Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Automotive Building LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart, which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site.

SOURCE Exhibition Place

Don Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Exhibition Place, [email protected]