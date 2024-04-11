EXHIBITION PLACE BECOMES TESTING SITE FOR SARIT, A NEXT-GENERATION ELECTRIC VEHICLE

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Exhibition Place, Canada's premier destination for conventions, exhibitions, events and entertainment, is proud to announce a new partnership with SARIT (Safe, Affordable, Reliable, Innovative Transit) Mobility to become a testing site for its next-generation electric vehicles.

SARIT Micro EV inside the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place. (CNW Group/Exhibition Place)

SARIT, an initiative backed by auto magnate Frank Stronach, aims to transform urban mobility with tiny, affordable three-wheeled electric commuter cars. These vehicles are designed to reduce greenhouse gases, ease traffic congestion, and solve parking problems, aligning perfectly with Exhibition Place's ongoing commitments to sustainable practices and ambitions to become net carbon zero by 2030.

Exhibition Place's role as a "living lab" will provide valuable real-world testing for the SARIT vehicles across its bustling 192-acre site. SARIT Vehicles will be used by the Facilities and Operations teams to navigate indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly during their daily operations saving time.

"Exhibition Place is thrilled to support this pioneering work," says Exhibition Place CEO Don Boyle. "By providing a testing ground for these innovative vehicles, we are supporting the development of this new technology and reaffirming Exhibition Place's long-standing commitments to building a sustainable future."

The SARIT project is a flagship research initiative involving faculty, students, and staff from York University's Lassonde School of Engineering. They will collaborate with Exhibition Place to test and refine the vehicles, pioneering solutions for ridesharing and accessibility.

"We are very excited about this partnership," says Professor Andrew Maxwell of the Lassonde School of Engineering at York University. "Exhibition Place's reputation as a site focused on sustainability and its series of high-volume events throughout the year makes it the ideal environment to test and develop the SARIT vehicles and raise public awareness for this important Canadian innovation."

As one of the first venues in North America to sign the Net Carbon Zero Events pledge, Exhibition Place has a long history championing sustainable development. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, named GREENSmart, which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site.

About Exhibition Place

Established in 1879 and located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto, the award-winning Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment venue, hosting 1,260 events and attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre site is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sports, festivals, recreation, culture, and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Platinum Enercare Centre; Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Beanfield Centre LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart; which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site.

About SARIT

SARIT (Safe, Affordable, Reliable, Innovative Transit) is an initiative backed by auto magnate Frank Stronach that aims to transform urban mobility with tiny, affordable three-wheeled electric commuter cars. These vehicles are designed to reduce greenhouse gases, ease traffic congestion, and solve parking problems, contributing to a more sustainable future.

We are proud to support talent from the UFI network and welcome Daniella to the Exhibition Place Team.

SOURCE Exhibition Place

For further information: Chelsea Coubry-Forte, Hill & Knowlton, [email protected]; Alexandra Serrano-Selbie, Exhibition Place, [email protected]