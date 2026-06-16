Exhibition Place Announces 'Community Connect': A Year-Round Series of Community Events and Experiences Kicking Off This Summer

"We're incredibly excited to introduce Community Connect, because giving back to the community is an important part of who we are," said Don Boyle, CEO of Exhibition Place. "We may be known for our big events, but as we work toward becoming a more connected, accessible and vibrant year-round destination for the city, the everyday moments matter just as much to us. Community Connect is how we're making more of them – from live music and yoga to walking tours and more. Whether you live down the street or you're visiting for the first time, there's a place for you here."

Among the highly anticipated Community Connect events launching this July, is ExPlace Live: Music in the Park - a free, open-air concert series starting Sunday, July 12. feature a talented lineup of musicians including Juno-award winners, renowned local DJs, and more. Each concert, hosted at Centennial Square Park, will be themed to celebrate different musical genres, cultures and communities across Toronto:

For those looking to find their zen, Exhibition Place will also be offering Yoga in the Park in partnership with 10XTO, every Tuesday evening in July, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., between July 7 and July 28. Located at Stanley Barracks, guests will be able to unwind from their day with a vinyasa flow set against a stunning, historical backdrop.

Other Community Connect experiences available this summer and fall include Beekeeping Workshops and Heritage Walking Tours, a Community Barbecue, Ghost Walks and more alongside Exhibition Place partners and tenants.

As a venue that is available to the community to enjoy year-round, Community Connect will continue to run throughout the year, with winter and spring programming, including free skating at Coca Cola Coliseum and photography workshops, to be announced later in 2026.

While most events are free, select experiences may require advance registration and a Pay What You Can (PWYC) donation to a local charity. To view the full event schedule, learn more about Community Connect events, or secure your spot, visit explace.on.ca.

About Exhibition Place

Established in 1879 and located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto, the award-winning Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment venue, hosting over 2,000 events and attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre site is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sports, festivals, recreation, culture, and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Gold Certified Enercare Centre, Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Automotive Building LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart, which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site.

SOURCE Exhibition Place

Media Contact: Leah Nicholls, Burson Canada, [email protected] ; Alexandra Serrano-Selbie, Exhibition Place, [email protected]