EXFO introduces industry's first integrated test solution for troubleshooting DWDM networks

The Optical Wave Expert diagnoses and fixes faults on the spot to cut mean-time-to-repair

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, today introduced the Optical Wave Expert, the first device to integrate DWDM channel power validation and intelligent OTDR fault-locating capabilities on a single port. Designed to save multiple service operators (MSOs) time and money, the Optical Wave Expert equips field technicians to automatically measure, diagnose and troubleshoot optical fiber links.

"We're delighted to bring an innovation to market that reduces 'time-to-cash KPIs', streamlines operations and empowers cable operators' field operations to get it done right the first time. Even field technicians with no DWDM network experience become instant experts in diagnostics and troubleshooting," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO's Vice President of Test & Measurement. "The Optical Wave Expert, which is easy-to-use, compact, and portable, fills an existing gap in the market by eliminating the need for multiple instruments and seamlessly isolating problems for quick resolution."

The integration of channel checker and OTDR capabilities on a single port means less unnecessary manipulation of the optical fiber and improved field efficiency. Instead of the 'trial and error' process that previously relied on separate, less proficient devices which increased the chance of disabling nodes, EXFO's Optical Wave Expert ensures faster mean-time-to-repair and accelerates service turn-up and time to revenue.

Technicians can now perform real-time channel power readings through an intuitive GUI environment and benefit from tunable OTDR capabilities. Bar graph and table views are available on a wide touchscreen display for instant visibility.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

SOURCE EXFO Inc.

For further information: Media relations: Anais Merlin / Wilf Collins, CCgroup PR, +44 (0)20 3824 9200, EXFO@ccgrouppr.com; Investor relations: Vance Oliver, Director, Investor Relations, (418) 683-0913, ext. 23733, vance.oliver@exfo.com

Related Links

www.exfo.com

