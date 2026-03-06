Executive Committee Screenings and Panel Reviews: How complex projects are assessed in Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Depending on the project, there are different processes for assessing development proposals in Yukon, and that's by design. The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB)'s system uses different levels of assessment to match the scale, complexity and potential effects of each project.

Projects are reviewed at one of three levels, depending on their scale, complexity and potential effects. Most proceed through Designated Office evaluation. Larger or more complex proposals may move to EC screening, and in rare cases, to Panel Review. With several projects moving toward Executive Committee (EC) screening and a Panel Review underway, higher-level assessments are coming into greater public focus.

"Yukon's assessment system is designed to scale its level of review to the scope of the project," said Kent Bretzlaff, Executive Director of YESAB. "Executive Committee screenings and Panel Reviews ensure that complex projects receive deeper analysis, stronger public participation and careful consideration of environmental and socio-economic effects before recommendations are made."

Here is how those higher-level processes work:

Executive Committee screening: A broader lens

An Executive Committee (EC) screening is used when a project's potential effects extend beyond what can reasonably be addressed at the Designated Office level. Projects may come directly to the Executive Committee or be referred from a Designated Office. Once at the EC level, they move through a legislated screening process.

EC screening matches the depth of review to the scale and complexity of a proposal. It does not determine whether a project proceeds or stops; rather, it ensures that projects with broader or more complex impacts receive a more comprehensive assessment.

The process includes two formal opportunities for public input:

Public comment on the project proposal

Public review and comment on the Draft Screening Report

This structure ensures that evidence is examined carefully and that public perspectives are considered before recommendations are issued.

Read more: yesab.ca/executive-committee-screening

Panel Review: The highest level of assessment

A Panel Review is the highest level of assessment and is reserved for projects that raise significant public concern, involve novel technologies, or present particularly complex potential impacts.

Panel Reviews are:

Conducted by an independent panel comprised of YESAB Board members

Designed to be transparent and participatory

Structured to allow evidence and viewpoints to be public

This process allows technical analysis, Indigenous Traditional Knowledge, and public perspectives to be examined side by side.

The Casino Mine Project is the first Panel Review ever conducted by YESAB. The Executive Committee has completed its initial check for sufficiency of the Environmental and Socio-economic Statement for the proposed project.

Read more: yesab.ca/panel-process

A system designed for informed recommendations

At every level of assessment, YESAB gathers and analyzes evidence, considers public and First Nations input, and examines potential environmental and socio-economic effects before issuing recommendations.

Whether a project is reviewed by a Designated Office or through Executive Committee screening or Panel Review, the objective remains the same: to provide clear, thorough and transparent recommendations to decision bodies.

YESAB does not approve or reject projects. Its role is to ensure that the level of assessment matches the scope of potential effects so that decision-makers have the information they need.

