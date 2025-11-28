Two decades of independent assessment: YESAB reflects on progress and charts the path ahead

WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) is marking 20 years of independent assessment in Yukon, a milestone that underscores both the strength of modern treaty implementation and the evolution of the territory's regulatory landscape.

Since opening its doors in 2005, YESAB has issued recommendations on more than 3,800 projects, from laneway extensions to major resource development. The volume and diversity of these assessments reflect the breadth of activities reviewed under the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act (YESAA). Public engagement has grown steadily over the years, with Yukon First Nations playing an increasingly active role as expectations for modern, treaty-aligned assessment continue to rise.

"The creation of YESAB is a very tangible and important outcome of Yukon's land claims agreements," said Kent Bretzlaff, Executive Director of YESAB. "It embodies the deliberate choice by Yukon First Nations with Final Agreements to support a public, neutral, and independent assessment body that ensures all voices are heard and respected."

Grounded in the Umbrella Final Agreement, YESAB's mandate ensures First Nations' values, voices, and Traditional Knowledge are woven into decisions about how land, water, and resources are developed. The Board's responsibility extends across the territory, including areas where Final Agreements are still being negotiated, making it both uniquely inclusive and operationally complex.

Two decades on, YESAB remains central to fair, transparent, and trusted assessments in a resource-rich region shaped by multiple governments and diverse governance arrangements. As Yukon's economy and communities continue to grow, projects are becoming more complex, timelines more debated, and public expectations for meaningful participation higher.

To meet these demands, YESAB is modernizing its processes through a comprehensive review of the Rules for Evaluations Conducted by the Designated Office (DO Rules), which guide most assessments in Yukon. Proposed amendments include:

Introduction of a compliance check before projects enter evaluation;

Assessment pathways tailored to project scale and complexity; and

Updated timelines informed by operational experience and best practices.

"This is about keeping our process accessible, current, and effective," said Bretzlaff. "We are also working to ensure that complex issues such as the consideration of First Nation Rights or cumulative effects are meaningfully considered in all assessments".

The Board invites written input on the proposed DO Rules amendments during the Canada Gazette public comment period from December 6, 2025, to February 11, 2026.

For more information, visit www.yesab.ca.

About YESAB

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) is an independent, arm's-length body established under the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act to assess the potential environmental and socio-economic effects of projects in Yukon. Created through Chapter 12 of the Umbrella Final Agreement, YESAB operates independently from governments and project proponents to support decision-making that is transparent, fair, and modern land claim-based.

SOURCE YESAB

For media queries, email [email protected]