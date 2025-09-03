DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to bring back a Bybit TradFi Copy Trading perk guarding traders against potential loss during market volatility. Starting now, eligible Bybit Copy Trading TradFi users may claim a $50 USDT Premium Protection Voucher, providing enhanced security and confidence for qualified Copy Trading activities.

Exclusive for Bybit Copy Trading TradFi Users: Premium Loss Protection

The Vouchers help to support Bybit Copy Trading TradFi users on their diversification journey, inspiring them to explore Copy Trading strategies with reduced risks while learning from experienced Master Traders. Exclusive for loyal members of the Bybit community, the event is readily available to eligible users who have previously participated in Bybit Copy Trading TradFi.

Highlights

Substantial Protection : Up to $50 USDT coverage for qualifying losses

: coverage for qualifying losses Minimum Investment : Protection is applicable to TradFi copy trades of 800 USDT or more

: Protection is applicable to TradFi copy trades of 800 USDT or more Application: The Copy Trading TradFi Premium Protection Voucher is a bonus that can be used for Copy Trading Classic.

How It Works

Eligible users can claim their Premium Protection Voucher through the Copy Trading TradFi page on the Bybit app or web platform. Once claimed, users must follow a Master Trader and execute qualified TradFi copy trades. If the copy trade results in a loss, participants will receive compensation up to the voucher amount.

Working seamlessly with Bybit's existing Copy Trading Classic infrastructure, the Vouchers can be used as trading margin.

The new loyalty benefit complements Bybit's broader ecosystem of trading tools and educational resources, supporting the platform's mission to democratize access to sophisticated trading strategies through its copy trading infrastructure.

The event is for a limited time only on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply. For restrictions and eligibility requirements, users may visit: [Exclusive loyalty perk] Up to $50 Premium Protection Voucher

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

