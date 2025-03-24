HSINCHU, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a committed Taiwan-based manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), is excited to announce its participation in CMEF (China International Medical Equipment Fair), held from April 8-11, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai.

Image by ICP DAS-BMP

The spotlight of this year's exhibit will be the ARP-93A-B20 WHITE L and ARP-95A-B20 WHITE L, specifically engineered for ureteral stents. These innovative TPU materials meet ISO 10993 standards for biocompatibility, ensuring safety during implantation. They offer exceptional stability in thermal-setting processes with no migration issues, maintaining product reliability. With 15 available colors commonly used in medical devices, they offer versatile design possibilities for manufacturers.

Complementing this highlight are other groundbreaking TPU solutions. The Arothane™ ARP-W-G series, contained with 40-60% Tungsten, provides excellent radiopacity for thin-walled medical devices and reliable performance for guidewire coatings. Additionally, the Arothane™ ARP-B20 and Durathane™ ALC-B40, enhanced with Barium Sulfate, deliver certified safety for extended implantation.

To meet the demands of a wider range of applications, ICP DAS-BMP also focuses on both softer and harder TPU materials. The Engineering Arothane™ TPU (EARP series), with hardness above 70D, features a high glass transition temperature and exceptional light transmission, making it an ideal choice for high-strength, high-modulus applications such as Luer-Lock connectors. Meanwhile, the soft ARP series, with hardness below 70A, provides enhanced flexibility and adaptability for diverse medical applications, further expanding ICP DAS-BMP's comprehensive TPU portfolio.

Visit the ICP DAS-BMP team at Hall 8.1, Booth M49, to explore these advancements and discover tailored TPU solutions designed to elevate healthcare innovations.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates specialized laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP employs smart factory practices to enhance product quality and expedite delivery times. The company is committed to responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com

SOURCE ICP DAS Co., Ltd.

For TPU products and inquiries, contact: [email protected]