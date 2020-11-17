Excalibur Data Systems Announces Partnership with Halo Service Solutions to Bring Intuitive ITSM Software to Customers

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Excalibur Data Systems, a pioneer of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Halo Service Solutions. This partnership will bring a single, all-inclusive ITSM software solution (HaloITSM) to customers looking to streamline their entire incident lifecycle from ticket creation to issue resolution.

Excalibur has worked with customers since 1998 to create next-generation solutions to optimize and automate IT organizations and assets by delivering compelling solutions. As an innovator in the ITSM and ESM space, Excalibur's team of experts is excited to work with the leading HaloITSM platform.

"Excalibur Data Systems is excited to bring a new and innovative ITSM platform to our customers in North America," said Mike Fuson, VP of Excalibur Data Systems. "We are proud to partner with the team at Halo Service Solutions to help bring Service Management best practices to any customer no matter their size or level of process maturity."

"Halo Service Solutions are excited for greater expansion into the North American market in partnership with Excalibur's expert team," Paul Hamilton, Managing Director at Halo Service Solutions. "We are looking forward to sharing our expansive knowledge of the HaloITSM platform with Excalibur and working closely together to bring new levels of efficiency, service innovation and process automation to all customers".

The HaloITSM platform includes a full feature set of capabilities aligned with best-practice workflows. Additionally, HaloITSM has extensive integrations with various third-party applications to support the end-to-end needs of customers.

About Excalibur Data Systems: Excalibur Data Systems is a leading-edge consulting firm guiding organizations through their digital transformation journey. By leveraging best-of-breed Enterprise Service Management technologies, we help create next-generation solutions to optimize and automate IT organizations and assets by delivering compelling solutions for your customers. Visit our website to learn more about our strategic partnerships: www.excaliburdata.com

About HaloITSM: Halo Service Solutions is a privately owned software company, which provides service desk software that can be installed on-premise or in the cloud. With built-in ITIL best practices, HaloITSM is relied upon in over 40 countries to provide a platform, not only for IT teams but for use across multiple departments. HaloITSM is a leading out-of-the-box platform, enhanced by bespoke configuration and development delivered by our experienced team to meet client needs. Visit www.haloitsm.com to learn more.

