Excalibur Data Systems and AlertOps Announce Partnership to Help Customers Accelerate Response During Major Incidents and Automate Operations

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Excalibur Data Systems, a pioneer of IT Service Management and Enterprise Service Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AlertOps, the leading major incident management and response platform for IT Operations, SRE and DevOps teams to deliver positive customer experiences for always-on services. This partnership will empower teams to manage major incidents and protect mission-critical services.

"We're excited to welcome Excalibur Data Systems as an AlertOps Platinum Partner," said Chella Jamburajan, Founder of AlertOps. "Excalibur and AlertOps are equally dedicated to client success, and Excalibur is now uniquely positioned to be a leader in helping clients manage major incidents to keep mission-critical services up and running."

A recent interview by ITIC reported that for 33% of enterprises, just one hour of downtime costs their organization between $1 million and $5 million.

AlertOps' provides disruptive features that deliver on the biggest communication challenges that companies face today. This new partnership will help clients drastically improve operational efficiency. For example, 80% of companies are still using spreadsheets for on-call. AlertOps can easily help automate this to, releasing teams to tack more important work.

"We're looking forward to partnering with AlertOps on upcoming projects while continuing to offer best of breed solutions to our valued customers," said Mike Fuson, VP of Excalibur Data Systems.

As a Cherwell Premier Authorized Partner, Excalibur Data Systems has broad experience across verticals and proven success across North America and look forward to working with AlertOps to achieve further success.

About Excalibur Data Systems: In operation since 1998, Excalibur Data Systems is a boutique integrator specializing in ITSM and ESM solutions. We have experience implementing in just about every vertical and bring that broad experience to bear in each engagement validated in our proven success across North America. We are an authorized Cherwell dealer providing all broad service offerings encompassing both licensing of the Cherwell product line and implementation.

The world's largest organizations choose AlertOps to solve their toughest collaboration and real-time communication challenges to protect business-critical services and continually deliver positive customer experiences. To learn more visit www.alertops.com

