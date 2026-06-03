MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Evovest, an innovative portfolio manager whose investment process combines machine learning with best practices in portfolio management, is pleased to announce a minority investment by Walter Capital Management, which will act as a growth partner for the firm.

A Canadian pioneer in the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to alpha prediction, Evovest will benefit from Walter Capital Management 's support and ecosystem to fuel its development. This partnership will provide the resources and tools needed to accelerate its research and development -- the core of its competitive advantage -- and advance its ambition to build a world-class quantitative investment firm from Montréal.

The partnership will also allow Walter Capital Management to enhance its offering with Evovest's complementary equity market investment strategies. Powered by cutting-edge machine learning technology, these strategies leverage proprietary models to capture opportunities across constantly evolving market conditions.

"This partnership with Walter Capital Management reflects a long-term vision we fully share," said Carl Dussault, Founder and CEO of Evovest. "Walter Capital Management's commitment alongside us speaks to their confidence in our potential and their genuine desire to help us reach our next stage of growth."

"At Walter Capital Management, we believe that innovation is a key driver of performance and differentiation, even in investment management," said René Fournier, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Walter Capital Management. "We have been closely following Evovest for several years and are excited to work with a team whose investment process clearly stands out in the industry."

About Evovest

Founded in 2017, Evovest is an innovative equity portfolio manager whose systematic investment process combines fundamental analysis and machine learning to offer a distinctive source of diversification in equity strategies. The firm is employee-owned with a streamlined structure that ensures alignment of interests. Evovest is B Corp certified and is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the firm. www.evovest.com

About Walter Capital Management

Walter Capital Management is an asset management firm offering diversified high-performance investment strategies in public markets (Walter Public Investments) and private equity (Walter Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of growing Canadian-based SMEs, and Walter Global Asset Management, an international fund of asset management firms). With a strong foundation in entrepreneurship and family values, Walter promotes the alignment of its interests with those of its clients, investing side-by-side with them to build long-term success. www.waltercapitalmanagement.ca

SOURCE Walter Capital Management

For information: Amélie Plante, Écho Stratégie, [email protected], 514-975-9425