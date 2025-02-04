Evolve Plans to Launch Canada's First Modestly Levered Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for plans to list the Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF ("LBIT") and the Evolve Levered Ether ETF ("LETH" or together the "Evolve Funds") on the Toronto Stock Exchange. LBIT and LETH aim to offer investors leveraged exposure to the digital currencies, bitcoin and ether, respectively.

"We are pleased to announce the filing of a preliminary prospectus for what would be Canada's first modestly levered spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs," said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "Subject to regulatory approval, these funds aim to provide an additional tool for investors seeking enhanced exposure to these digital assets within a regulated ETF structure."

LBIT's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with exposure to 1.25x the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin while experiencing minimal tracking error by investing in other publicly offered investment funds managed by the Manager. LBIT intends to invest in the Evolve Bitcoin ETF, which is an investment fund currently managed by the Manager.

LETH's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with exposure to 1.25x the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Ether while experiencing minimal tracking error by investing in other publicly offered investment funds managed by the Manager. LETH intends to invest in the Evolve Ether ETF, which is an investment fund currently managed by the Manager.

The Evolve Funds will use leverage in order to achieve their investment objectives. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation. The Evolve Funds will not use derivatives and does not intend to pay regular cash distributions.

Each Evolve Fund is offering the following units:

Evolve Fund Units

USD Units CAD Units LBIT • • LETH • •

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

For more information, visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

