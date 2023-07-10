Evolve NASDAQ Technology Index Fund to Begin Trading on July 12, 2023

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus for the Evolve NASDAQ Technology Index Fund ("QQQT" or the "Fund"). QQQT is expected to begin trading on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), subject to TSX approval. QQQT is Canada's first Nasdaq-100® technology-focused ETF designed to provide investors with market cap exposure to only the companies deemed "technology" within the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

"We are very pleased to be working with the Nasdaq to bring this first of its kind product to Canadian investors," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve ETFs. "QQQT can be a great portfolio completion tool by providing investors with pure-play access to only the technology sector of the Nasdaq-100 Index®."

QQQT seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index, or any successor thereto (the "Index"). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the technology companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which measures the performance of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. The Index consists of a selection of securities in the Nasdaq-100 Index® which must be classified as a "technology company" (i.e., any company classified under the "technology industry") according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). No issuer weight may exceed 10% of the Index.

The Fund will be market-capitalization-weighted and rebalanced quarterly. The following chart sets out the ETF Units for each of the Fund:



ETF Units Hedged ETF Units

(CAD$) Unhedged ETF Units

(CAD$) Unhedged ETF Units

(USD$) Evolve NASDAQ Technology Index Fund QQQT QQQT.B QQQT.U

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $6.4 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Evolve ETFs. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

