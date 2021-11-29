Evolve Metaverse ETF Begins Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or "the Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of Canada's first metaverse ETF. The Evolve Metaverse ETF ("MESH") has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol: MESH.

Ticker Currency MESH CAD (Hedged Units)

MESH is designed to provide investors with an actively managed, diversified portfolio of companies involved in the development of the metaverse.

The metaverse is a term used to define an iteration of the Internet supporting persistent 3-D virtual environments combined with social media, communications and productivity tools allowing users to interact online in an immersive, virtual representation of the real world. The metaverse combines online personal computing with virtual-reality and augmented reality technologies. Metaverse technologies are being used in business, social, education and retail applications.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

