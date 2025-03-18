Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF and Evolve Levered Ether ETF Begin Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of Canada's first levered bitcoin and ether ETFs. Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF ("LBIT") and Evolve Levered Ether ETF ("LETH") have closed initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbols: LBIT (CAD Units), LBIT.U (USD Units), LETH (CAD Units) and LETH.U (USD Units).

LBIT's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with exposure to 1.25x the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin while experiencing minimal tracking error by investing in other publicly offered investment funds managed by the Manager. LBIT intends to invest in the Evolve Bitcoin ETF, which is an investment fund currently managed by the Manager.

LETH's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with exposure to 1.25x the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Ether while experiencing minimal tracking error by investing in other publicly offered investment funds managed by the Manager. LETH intends to invest in the Evolve Ether ETF, which is an investment fund currently managed by the Manager.

LBIT and LETH will use leverage in order to achieve their investment objectives. Leverage increases risk. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation.

LBIT and LETH do not seek to hedge any foreign currency exposure in respect of USD Units or CAD Units.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF and mutual fund. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

