Evolve Launches High Interest Savings Account ETF (Ticker: HISA)

HISA will begin trading on the NEO Exchange on November 21, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce that, effective today, the High Interest Savings Account ETF ("HISA") has closed its initial offering and its units will begin trading on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol HISA.

HISA seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing primarily in high interest deposit accounts.

The potential benefits of investing in HISA, include:

Attractive yield – provides investors with a gross yield of approximately 2.25%.

– provides investors with a gross yield of approximately 2.25%. Daily liquidity and convenience – flexibility provides investors with easy access to cash deposits.

– flexibility provides investors with easy access to cash deposits. Monthly income – the high interest rate is calculated daily and paid monthly.

– the high interest rate is calculated daily and paid monthly. Low cost – Management Expense Ratio (MER) of 0.15%.

The first distribution for HISA will be paid on January 8, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2019.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

Evolve is one of Canada's fastest-growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees, expenses and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in per unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

For further information: Evolve ETFs, info@evolveetfs.com, t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, kcrone@evolveetfs.com, 416.572.2111

