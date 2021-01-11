Evolve Innovation Index Fund Launches U.S. Dollar Unhedged ETF Units

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of U.S. dollar denominated unhedged ETF units ("USD Unhedged ETF Units") for the Evolve Innovation Index Fund ("EDGE") making it more convenient for Canadians who want to use U.S. dollars to invest.

EDGE has closed its initial offering of USD Unhedged ETF Units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol EDGE.U.

"Disruptive innovation themes helped spur growth last year and this looks to continue into 2021," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "Many advisors are beginning to incorporate a sleeve of disruptive innovation or thematic investing into their model portfolios. The Evolve Innovation Index Fund gives investors diversified access to industries of disruption, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, automobile innovation, robotics, 5G and genomics. The launch of EDGE.U is a response to advisor demand and helps provide additional currency options to Canadian investors who are interested in accessing these sectors in one investment solution."

The USD Unhedged ETF Units follow the launch of the Hedged ETF Units (TSX: EDGE) on May 2, 2018.

Annualized Performance1

Ticker 1 Year 2 Year Since Inception2 EDGE 55.49% 43.51% 24.36%

Source: Bloomberg 1 Total return performance for the period ending December 31, 2020. 2 Performance since inception of EDGE on May 2, 2018.

EDGE seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Global Innovation Index, or any successor thereto. EDGE directly or indirectly invests in equity securities of companies located domestically or internationally that are involved in innovative and disruptive trends across a broad range of industries.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns net of fees (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in per unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. The rates of return shown in the table are not intended to reflect future values of the ETF or returns on investment in the ETF. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

