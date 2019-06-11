Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF to Begin Trading on the TSX June 12, 2019

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of the Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF ("BASE"). BASE has closed its initial offering of hedged and unhedged units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on June 12, 2019 under the following ticker symbols:

Evolve ETF Hedged Units Unhedged Units Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE BASE.B

The launch of BASE offers Canadian investors the opportunity to participate in the materials and mining sector while enjoying the potential income generation benefits of a covered call strategy.

"We are excited to be launching BASE at a time when emerging markets are anticipated to impact overall global growth," said Elliot Johnson, CIO and COO at Evolve ETFs. "The materials industry is often cyclical and we think it's time for Canadian investors to take another look at the sector."

BASE invests directly or indirectly in equity securities of global issuers engaged in the manufacturing, mining and/or integration of metals and materials, while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities, at the discretion of the manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors. Option writing may have the potential to add value and is an effective way to help lower the level of volatility for investors.

BASE seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Materials & Mining Index, or any successor thereto (the "BASE Index"), while mitigating downside risk.

The BASE Index is an index of Solactive AG and is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. Additional information regarding the BASE Index is available at www.solactive.com

With assets under management of over $485 million, Evolve is Canada's fastest-growing ETF provider since launching its first suite of ETFs on September 20, 2017. As a leader in thematic ETFs, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Solactive AG is an innovative index provider and financial data and technology provider that focuses on the development, calculation and distribution of tailor-made indices across all asset classes. As at January 2019, Solactive AG served approximately 400 clients in Europe, America and Asia, with approximately USD 200 billion invested in products linked to indices calculated by the company globally, primarily via 380 exchange-traded funds from a number of well-known providers. Solactive AG was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, with additional offices in Berlin, Dresden, Hong Kong and Toronto. For further information, please visit www.solactive.com.

Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange-traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve ETFs undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

BASE is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade name or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards BASE, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade name for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in BASE nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in BASE.

