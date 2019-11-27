Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund (TSX: LIFE) And Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund (TSX: CALL) Launches U.S. Dollar Unhedged ETF Units

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of U.S. dollar denominated unhedged ETF units ("USD Unhedged ETF Units") for the Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund ("LIFE") and the Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund ("CALL") making it more convenient for Canadians who want to use U.S. dollars to invest.

The Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund and the Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund have closed initial offerings of USD Unhedged ETF Units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbols "LIFE.U" and "CALL.U".

CALL.U follows the launch of Canadian dollar hedged (TSX: CALL) and Canadian dollar unhedged (TSX: CALL.B) ETF units on October 16, 2017. LIFE.U follows the launch of Canadian dollar hedged (TSX: LIFE) and Canadian dollar unhedged (TSX: LIFE.B) ETF units on October 25, 2017.

LIFE.B, the Canadian dollar unhedged ETF unit of the Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund, was Canada's top-performing healthcare ETF for the 2018 calendar year (out of 11 healthcare ETFs).* LIFE.B is also the top performing healthcare ETF over the past 1 year and 2 years (out of 15 healthcare ETFs).**

Annualized Performance1

Ticker YTD 1 Year 2 Year Since Inception Date2 LIFE (Hedged) LIFE.B (Unhedged) 13.49% 9.01% 13.91% 14.03% 8.76% 11.60% 6.72% 10.45% CALL (Hedged) CALL.B (Unhedged) 21.09% 17.92% 4.05% 5.22% 1.59% 3.29% 3.26% 6.63%

Source: Bloomberg 1 Total return performance for the period ending October 31, 2019 2 Performance since inception of LIFE, LIFE.B on October 25, 2017 and CALL, CALL.B on October 16, 2017

The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in per unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. The rates of return shown in the table are not intended to reflect future values of the ETF or returns on investment in the ETF. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

LIFE and CALL seek to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Global Healthcare 20 Index Canadian Dollar Hedged and the Solactive Equal Weight US Bank Index Canadian Dollar Hedged, respectively, while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities, at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

* Based on the Bloomberg Finance L.P. classification of 11 healthcare ETFs in Canada, as at December 31, 2018.

** Based on the Bloomberg Finance L.P. classification of 15 healthcare ETFs in Canada, as at October 31, 2019.

Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

