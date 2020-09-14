Evolve Future Leadership Fund (TSX: LEAD) Begins Trading on TSX

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the launch of the Evolve Future Leadership Fund ("LEAD"). LEAD has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol LEAD.

"Many companies with strong growth in the past haven't necessarily adapted their business models to remain as sector leaders in the future," said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve ETFs. "Additionally, there are a number of companies that are positioned to be future leaders in growth sectors, such as cloud computing, eGaming, cybersecurity, genomics and telehealth. LEAD was designed as a single investment solution, providing investors with exposure to both the incumbents and the future leaders of tomorrow."

LEAD seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified mix of equity securities of companies located domestically or internationally that are determined to be leaders in sectors that stand to benefit from medium and long term economic trends. Evolve will act as portfolio manager for LEAD and intends to implement this strategy across four sectors where clear trends are driving future growth. Evolve has significant expertise in identifying investment themes and constructing indices for some of Canada's top performing ETFs.

Evolve will use a selection process that combines quantitative techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management, with the ability to write covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities, at its discretion. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

LEAD is available in hedged Canadian dollar denominated ETF units (TSX Ticker: LEAD), unhedged Canadian dollar denominated ETF units (TSX Ticker: LEAD.B), and US dollar denominated unhedged ETF units (TSX Ticker: LEAD.U).

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $1 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Commissions, management fees, expenses and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in per unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

For further information: CONTACT INFORMATION : Evolve ETFs, [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT, Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716

Related Links

https://evolveetfs.com/

