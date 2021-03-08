Evolve Files Preliminary Prospectus for FANGMA Index ETF

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the Evolve FANGMA Index ETF ("TECH"). TECH is designed to provide investors with exposure to the equity securities of six technology titans: Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Netflix Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

"The FANGMA Index ETF is a first of its kind, providing investors with simplified access to the world's six tech giants in one ETF," says Raj Lala, President and CEO, at Evolve. "FANGMA stocks have attributed to a significant portion of the market gains and economic growth over the past decade. Currently, the combined market cap of these six stocks is about $7.7 trillion, which makes up approximately 20% and 40% of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, respectively. TECH will provide investors with a mechanism to control their overall portfolio exposure to the largest technology companies in the world."

TECH seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive FANGMA Equal Weight Index ("FANGMA Index"). The FANGMA Index measures the performance of the following companies eligible for inclusion:

FANGMA Index Alphabet Inc. Amazon Inc. Apple Inc. Facebook Inc. Netflix Inc. Microsoft Corp.

The FANGMA Index is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly and published in US dollars.

TECH is offering unhedged US dollar denominated units (USD Unhedged Units), unhedged Canadian dollar denominated units (CAD Unhedged Units) and hedged Canadian dollar denominated units (CAD Hedged Units).

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, expenses and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

