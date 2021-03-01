Evolve Files Preliminary Prospectus For Clean Energy Fund

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the Evolve Clean Energy Fund ("WATT"). WATT is designed to provide investors with exposure to companies with business operations in the field of clean energy.

"When we launched the first automotive innovation ETF (TSX: CARS) over three years ago we believed there was a growing shift towards electric vehicles driven by demand for a cleaner environment," says Raj Lala, President and CEO, at Evolve. "We are now pleased to be expanding on this via our dedicated clean energy fund."

WATT seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Low Emission Technology Index, while mitigating downside risk. WATT invests primarily in equity securities of companies located domestically or internationally that have business operations in the field of clean energy, while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities, at the discretion of Evolve. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

The Solactive Low Emission Technology Index measures the performance of equity securities of companies that are located in developed markets. All eligible securities that meet certain criteria are ranked based on their share class market capitalization in a descending order. Top 50 securities by share class market capitalization rank are selected for Index inclusion with exposure to each security capped at 7.5% and rebalanced quarterly. The Index will be published in Canadian dollars.

WATT is offering the following units:

ETF Units Mutual Fund Units Unhedged ($CAD) Hedged ($CAD) Hedged Class A ($CAD) Hedged Class F ($CAD)

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, expenses and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

