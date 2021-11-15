Evolve Files Preliminary Prospectus For Canada's First Metaverse ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or "the Manager") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for Canada's first Metaverse ETF. The Evolve Metaverse ETF ("MESH") is designed to provide investors with an actively managed, diversified portfolio of companies involved in the development of the metaverse.

"As a leader in disruptive innovation ETFs we are excited to bring another first to Canadian investors," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve ETFs. "Compared to the development and adoption of the internet in the 1990s, the metaverse will be a new platform that is poised to transform many aspects of how we work, live and play. Over the next decade, the metaverse market is predicted to exceed $1 trillion. The metaverse will be built by many and shared by all. We are using the ticker MESH since the metaverse will bring our physical and digital worlds together."

The investment objective of MESH is to seek to provide holders of Units with long-term capital appreciation by actively investing in a diversified mix of publicly traded equity securities of issuers from North America, as well as other developed markets from around the world, that are considered by the Manager to be involved in the development of the metaverse.

The metaverse is a term used to define an iteration of the Internet supporting persistent 3-D virtual environments combined with social media, communications and productivity tools allowing users to interact online in an immersive, virtual representation of the real world. The metaverse combines online personal computing with virtual-reality and augmented reality technologies. Metaverse technologies are being used in business, social, education and retail applications.

MESH will offer unhedged Canadian dollar denominated ETF units ("Unhedged ETF Units") and hedged Canadian dollar denominated ETF units ("Hedged ETF Units").

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

