Evolve ETFs Adds a 5G Category to the Evolve Innovation Index Fund

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the inclusion of a 5G technology category to the Evolve Innovation Index Fund (TSX: EDGE), providing Canadian investors the opportunity to participate in the next wave of mobile connectivity. As global carriers invest billions in the development of the 5G network, this innovative technology is on the brink of disruption.

As the fifth generation of cellular networking, 5G is designed to replace the current 4G mobile network with extremely fast connectivity. This increased network efficiency will pave the way for innovation across numerous sectors.

"5G technology will deliver much faster connection speeds with less latency and greater reliability," said Evolve President and CEO, Raj Lala. "This will help fuel a huge rise in Internet of Things technology allowing for a smarter and more connected world. This will be critical in many aspects of our future lives including self-driving cars and robotics."

As of Monday, July 22, 2019, EDGE will include some of the ten global companies spearheading the development of 5G technology. The below table reflects some of the additions to the EDGE 5G category as well as their performance over the past one year.

Performance1 over the past five years as at (June 28, 2019)

Holding Ticker Total return over the past five years1 China Mobile Ltd CHL US 41.20% Deutsche Telekom AG DTE GR 46.66% KDDI Corp 9433 JP 77.48% NTT DOCOMO Inc 9437 JP 98.24% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930 KS 111.39% SoftBank Group Corp 9984 JP 62.33% Sony Corp SNE US 293.01% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS US 170.70% Verizon Communications Inc VZ US 80.11% Qualcomm QCOM US 40.46%

Source: Bloomberg

1 The rates of return shown in the table are used only to illustrate the effect of the compound growth rate and are not intended to reflect future values of the equity security or returns on investment of the equity security. Total return performance calculations reflect performance from June 30, 2014 to June 28, 2019 on a trailing basis and are subject to change daily.

EDGE seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Global Innovation Index (the "Index"). EDGE directly or indirectly invests in equity securities of companies located domestically or internationally that are involved in innovative or disruptive trends across a broad range of industries.

The EDGE Index measures the performance of equity securities of issuers that are located in developed markets, Taiwan or South Korea, and that have been assigned a classification according to one of the following categories: Robotics and Automation, Future Cars, Cyber Security, Big Data and Cloud Computing, Genomics and Social Media.

"The inclusion of 5G as an additional index category further strengthens the disruptive nature of the Solactive Global Innovation Index," said Timo Pfeiffer, Head of Research at Solactive. "5G as a technology allows for faster, more stable and versatile network compared to the existing 4G technology and will hence shape the future in that segment."

It is intended that each category will be equally weighted in the portfolio, and that with respect to the categories other than Future Cars and Cyber Security, each category will include 10 Constituent Issuers and such Constituent Issuers will be equally weighted within their respective category. In the event any of these categories result in less than 10 Constituent Issuers based on the criteria for inclusion, then that category's allocation in the portfolio may be reduced accordingly.

The composition of the EDGE Index is reviewed semi-annually and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. The EDGE Index is published in Canadian dollars. The Solactive Global Innovation Index is an index of Solactive AG and is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. Additional information regarding the EDGE Index is available at www.Solactive.com.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With assets under management of over $500 million, Evolve is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider since launching its first suite of ETFs on September 20, 2017. As a leader in thematic ETFs, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

About Solactive

Solactive AG is an innovative index provider and financial data and technology provider that focuses on the development, calculation and distribution of tailor-made indices across all asset classes. As at January 2019, Solactive AG served approximately 400 clients in Europe, America and Asia, with approximately USD 200 billion invested in products linked to indices calculated by the company globally, primarily via 380 exchange-traded funds from a number of well-known providers. Solactive AG was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, with additional offices in Berlin, Dresden, Hong Kong and Toronto. For further information, please visit www.solactive.com .

Commissions, management fees and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve ETFs undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

EDGE is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade name or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards EDGE, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade name for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in EDGE nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in EDGE.

